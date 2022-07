One of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, during a Fourth of July parade has been identified by their family. Nicolas Toledo was reportedly one of the individuals killed in the shooting, according to his family. Members of Mr Toledo's family spoke with reporter Tim McNicholas of CBS Chicago. “We are all feeling pretty numb. We’re all pretty broken inside,” his granddaughter said.Police have launched a massive manhunt for the shooter, who is still at large. The public has been advised by local police to inform the FBI of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO