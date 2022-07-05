ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Person Of Interest In Highland Park Shooting In Custody, Police Say

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert 'Bobby' E. Crimo III was spotted by police at Route 41 and Buckley Road, which led to a pursuit before his vehicle was stopped at Westleigh Road and 41 in Lake Forest. Police said...

WGN News

Student charged after firearm found in Oak Forest High School

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A 19-year-old summer school student has been charged after a firearm was found in a bathroom at Oak Forest High School Wednesday morning. Police were called to the high school around 9:45 a.m. when security found the firearm while looking into another incident that happened at the school.
OAK FOREST, IL
YourErie

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
Daily Beast

This Is How Parade Shooting Suspect Robert Crimo Got His Guns

The high-powered rifle police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo used to kill seven people and wound dozens more was legally purchased online and picked up from local gun dealer Red Dot Arms, the proprietor of the Illinois store confirmed to The Daily Beast. The owner of Red Dot, who...
LAKE VILLA, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
abc57.com

Police release surveillance photo in armed robbery investigation

LA GRANGE, Ind. -- La Grange Police have released a surveillance photo of the vehicle an armed robbery suspect used. At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Dollar General on Detroit Street for reports of an armed robbery. Witnesses told police the suspect was a young man, approximately...
LAGRANGE, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
CHICAGO, IL

