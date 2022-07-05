ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring To Make Acting Debut

By Daniel Pacheco Muñoz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring is set to make his acting debut on the upcoming television show, The Changeling. Consequence Sound reports that Herring will appear alongside LaKeith Stanfield in the Apple TV+ drama series, where he will...

