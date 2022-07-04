ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

2022 Stars and Stripes Parade kicks off in style

WLFI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Lafayette Stars and Stripes celebration got kicked-off...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

How to make the fan favorite dish from Harry & Izzy’s

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Stoller the Executive Chef at Harry & Izzy’s stopped by to teach Jillian and Ryan how to make their fan favorite dish. The dish is a summertime salad made with local tomatoes and mozzarella. Add some basil, balsamic, olive oil, smoked salt and you have an easy and refreshing summer stable!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

A Golden Opportunity To Live In Lockerbie

CHOCK-FULL of history and overflowing with charm, Lockerbie Square is the oldest surviving neighborhood in Indianapolis. One of its most famous residents, James Whitcomb Riley, loved the area so much that he named his dog Lockerbie and penned a poem to express his adoration. It opens with the lines, “Such a dear little street it is, nestled away/From the noise of the city and heat of the day,” and devotes the next several stanzas to the magic of the neighborhood. With Lockerbie’s shady, cobblestone streets and beautifully preserved homes, it’s easy to understand Riley’s sentiment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Fowler Independence Day celebrations return after pandemic

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fourth of July festival in Fowler Town Park kicked off Monday morning for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Fowler Fourth of July festival had all the fun for family and friends to participate in. Starting at 7:15 a.m. and going through the night there was no shortage of things to do.
FOWLER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, IN
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

‘Neighborhood bakery’ opens on Conner Street in Noblesville

A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Popculture

Tour HGTV 'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Southern Charm Indianapolis Home

Mina Starsiak Hawk is a pro at turning dated or rundown houses into a cozy place to call home, and the Good Bones star's own charming home is no exception. The three-story, 2,900-square foot dream house in Indianapolis' Fountain Square neighborhood is where Starsiak Hawk calls home with husband Steve Hawk and their two children – daughter Charlie and son Jack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Stripes
WANE 15

Empowered Volleyball Academy wins national title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – For what is believed to be the first time since 1995, a northeast Indiana club volleyball team is bringing home a national title. Empowered Volleyball Academy’s 17 Elite Black squad won the USA Volleyball Girls Junior Nationals championship on July 4 down in Indianapolis. The roster – made up of players […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Heat and Slight Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE–Portions of Indiana are under a heat advisory until 9 pm Wednesday with many places in Indiana expected to get heat indices between 100 and 110. Severe storms are also possible. “The heat advisory area is essentially from Rockville to Greencastle over towards Shelbyville and Greensburg and points south....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
WLFI.com

Preparations underway for upcoming Tippecanoe County Fair

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair. Tippecanoe County Exhibit Association President, Jason Hankins, says the fair board is making some changes to the fair this year based off feedback from last year. "One of the big things everyone had a problem...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Operation North Star nets more than 60 arrests in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent operation to arrest wanted fugitives in Indianapolis led to more than 60 people being taken into custody, the U.S. Marshal’s Service said Wednesday. Between June 1 and June 30, U.S. Marshals arrested “more than 60 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders and violent criminals”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy house fire blamed on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Men shove worker, steal phones from downtown Indy store

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men shoved a worker and stole several cell phones during a robbery at a store in the Circle Centre Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the men entered “Dial N Style,” 49 W. Maryland St., just after 2:30 p.m. on June 22. The men demanded an employee hand over a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy