ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

By Lon Lucas
WLFI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

NWS: Heat and Slight Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE–Portions of Indiana are under a heat advisory until 9 pm Wednesday with many places in Indiana expected to get heat indices between 100 and 110. Severe storms are also possible. “The heat advisory area is essentially from Rockville to Greencastle over towards Shelbyville and Greensburg and points south....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
Lafayette, IN
Fox 59

Semi crashes in construction zone in Boone County

Semis crash in a construction zone in Boone County on I-65. Docs: Suspects arrested in Fishers believed to be …. A close call with death prompts tow truck drivers …. Indianapolis man pleads guilty to murder of mail …. The new foods you can try at the Indiana State Fair...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: Gas Prices Could Keep Going Down, But Beware

STATEWIDE–Gas prices have been going down across Indiana and nationwide. That is a trend that could continue, but one oil and gas expert is urging you to be aware of a possible increase. “The average gas price in Indianapolis is down about 38 cents per gallon from its peak...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer John Riggers arrived in the area around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Circle K#Tracker#Arco#Veterans Memorial Parkway
cbs4indy.com

Another steamy day for central Indiana; tracking strong storm threat

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been tracking over northern Indiana this Wednesday morning. All the activity has been below severe weather criteria, but the cells have produced frequent lightning strikes and heavy downpours. It is also going to be another hot and humid day! Heat Advisory remains in effect through...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe School Corp. adds safety, security manager

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A first-of-its kind position oversees safety and security at Tippecanoe School Corp.'s 19 schools. Stepping in to become TSC's new safety and security manager is Aaron Gilman, a school resource officer at the corporation for nine years and a deputy with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office for 26 years.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Exponent

3 Lafayette buildings damaged by fireworks Monday

The Lafayette Fire Department reported 10 incidents involving fireworks Monday. Three of these incidents involved damage to buildings, displacing a total of 10 people, according to a Tuesday press release from LFD. Eight residents were displaced from an apartment in the 2100 block of Fincastle Avenue after fireworks were placed...
LAFAYETTE, IN
963xke.com

Indiana 11-year-old killed in fireworks explosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Intermittent road closures coming to SR 63

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers who regularly utilize State Road 63 between Montezuma and Cayuga will need to be extra alert for lane closures through July. INDOT has announced that crews will be intermittently and temporarily closing the road in order to take pavement samples. The area included runs from the intersection with SR […]
MONTEZUMA, IN
WLFI.com

Police are investigating body found in Benton County home

AMBIA, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police are investigating a death in Ambia. According to ISP, on July 3, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on East Oak Street. Upon further investigation, deputies found a deceased person in the residence. 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, another resident of the...
AMBIA, IN
WLFI.com

Preparations underway for upcoming Tippecanoe County Fair

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair. Tippecanoe County Exhibit Association President, Jason Hankins, says the fair board is making some changes to the fair this year based off feedback from last year. "One of the big things everyone had a problem...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Family member of Gary, Indiana mayor among those killed in block party shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m."Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to...
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy