(Lancaster County, PA) -- A Lancaster County man who was facing charges for his alleged part in the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol has died. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports that Michael Lopatic Senior of Manheim Township has passed, though his cause of death is unclear. Lopatic was charged with assaulting officers and admitted that he stole an officer's body camera. He'd been arrested at his home in February and held in federal detention until April 26th. His trial date was to have been in December.

MANHEIM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO