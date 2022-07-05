ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette Stars and Stripes Fireworks show has an alternate location

WLFI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of you looking for a good view of the Stars...

www.wlfi.com

WLFI.com

Preparations underway for upcoming Tippecanoe County Fair

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair. Tippecanoe County Exhibit Association President, Jason Hankins, says the fair board is making some changes to the fair this year based off feedback from last year. "One of the big things everyone had a problem...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

2022 Stars and Stripes Parade kicks off in style

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The annual Lafayette Stars and Stripes celebration got kicked-off in style Monday morning. Floats, classic cars, and queens by the dozens were on hand for the morning parade. The parade began near the Five Points Fire Museum and made its way down Main Street, and...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Fowler Independence Day celebrations return after pandemic

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fourth of July festival in Fowler Town Park kicked off Monday morning for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Fowler Fourth of July festival had all the fun for family and friends to participate in. Starting at 7:15 a.m. and going through the night there was no shortage of things to do.
FOWLER, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Airport authority to buy nearly 58 acres near Mount Comfort airfield

The Indianapolis Airport Authority’s board has approved plans to acquire about 58 undeveloped acres northeast of its regional airfield in Hancock County, with plans to eventually incorporate the land into the facility’s master plan. The purchase, first reported by the Greenfield Reporter, comprises two parcels totaling 57.6 acres...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

3 Lafayette buildings damaged by fireworks Monday

The Lafayette Fire Department reported 10 incidents involving fireworks Monday. Three of these incidents involved damage to buildings, displacing a total of 10 people, according to a Tuesday press release from LFD. Eight residents were displaced from an apartment in the 2100 block of Fincastle Avenue after fireworks were placed...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Gas prices continue to fall well below $5 a gallon. In Lafayette, the Arco on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $4.50 per gallon. In...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Crews battle fire at old factory building

HOOPESTON, Il. (WCIA) — A fire broke out in Hoopeston Sunday night and continued into the early morning hours on Monday. It happened at an old factory building on Front Street and E. Thompson Avenue. Crews left the scene after the flames were out around 2:30AM on Monday. They got the call at 10:30PM on […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WIBC.com

NWS: Heat and Slight Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE–Portions of Indiana are under a heat advisory until 9 pm Wednesday with many places in Indiana expected to get heat indices between 100 and 110. Severe storms are also possible. “The heat advisory area is essentially from Rockville to Greencastle over towards Shelbyville and Greensburg and points south....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Semi crashes in construction zone in Boone County

Semis crash in a construction zone in Boone County on I-65. Here’s how to cut costs during inflation by couponing. Docs: Suspects arrested in Fishers believed to be …. A close call with death prompts tow truck drivers …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: July 6, 2022. Georgia...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indy house fire blamed on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
casscountyonline.com

ROAD CLOSURE: CR 800 S between 125E and 200E in Cass County

Last Updated on July 5, 2022 by Cass County Highway Department. Cass County Road 800 South will be closed between 125E and 200E for at least the next two weeks. A culvert replacement project over the Bird Ditch is getting underway at this location. Those needing to access properties on the affected part of 800S may do so from CR 125E or from CR 50E.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

Community Policy