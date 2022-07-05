ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Burn Bans Continue Across North Texas as Residents Celebrate Fourth of July

By Sophia Beausoleil
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into the evening of Independence Day, many families want to end the night with fireworks, but fire officials are urging people to leave it up to the professionals. Much of North Texas is under a burn ban. Out of the 254 counties in the state, Texas A&M Forest...

Sheree Ward
2d ago

you don't need fireworks to celebrate the 4thvof July. knowing you are saving the land from wildfire is a great celebration!

2
 

CBS DFW

Fort Worth cancels Fourth of July fireworks display due to grass fires

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- It was a busy night for North Texas firefighters as they responded to several grass fires caused by Fourth of July fireworks and dry conditions. A large fire happened last night at the Panther Island Pavilion. The show was cancelled just a fourth of the way through. The Fort Worth Fire Department says they ended the show out of an abundance of caution because of concerns of damage to additional tubes used to shoot off the firework display. Once visitors began to leave the area, the pyrotechnic technicians and the Fort Worth Fire Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit reviewed the tubes. They discharged the remaining fireworks display at midnight. FWFD said as of late Monday night, they received 800 fire calls, 77 of which were grass fires between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. 
FORT WORTH, TX
themonitor.net

The History of Cedar Creek Lake

The history of Cedar Creek Lake begins with the first hole in the ground, which began in 1961 before the lake was completed in 1965. The lake is located 15 miles west of the town of Athens between US Highway 175 and Texas Highway 274. It encompasses 32,623 acres and...
ATHENS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Current wildfires in Texas after July 4th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service has released information covering current wildfires from 12:30 PM today to the current time as well as a multitude of other fires reported by various departments across Texas on July 4th. Active Wildfires:   DPS Fire, Williamson County – 600 acres, 80% contained Ferngully Fire, Potter County – […]
TEXAS STATE
ketr.org

July 5 Newscast: Hot, dry conditions place region in elevated fire danger

As many people in Northeast Texas return to work after the Independence Day weekend, hot and dry conditions are of concern region-wide. The Texas A&M Forest service has rated fire danger across our region as high to very high. The area around Commerce, including northeastern Hunt County and parts of western Delta and Hopkins counties is identified as the driest in the region. The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet in Greenville this morning to decide whether to implement a burn ban for the county. It’s been almost three years since outdoor burning was last banned in Hunt County. Currently, around the region, Dallas, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Wood counties are among those that already have burn bans in place.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Fort Worth's Fireworks Show Ended Early

Rather than a colorful sky filled with fireworks, this year's Fourth of July celebration in Fort Worth and Panther Island will be remembered by images of burning grass. Organizers had to cancel the event after the grass along the river caught on fire within the first seven minutes of the show, posing a threat to the remaining fireworks.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas County raises COVID-19 risk level to yellow

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The COVID-19 risk level for Dallas County has been raised to yellow.  Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced on Twitter Wednesday that with the recommendation of the Public Health Committee for Dallas County, the COVID-19 risk level should be raised.  The committee noted that the risk levels in Tarrant and Collin Counties were recently increased to yellow.  The primary reason that the risk level has been raised is due to much of the population not being vaccinated or being under vaccinated – meaning they have not received all doses or boosters. In a letter to the judge, the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

10 people drowned in Texas waters over July 4 weekend

Over the July 4 weekend, Texas Game Wardens reported 10 drownings and one boat-related death. There were also 38 reported boating accidents, according to Texas Game Wardens. As part of Operation Dry Water, Texas Game Wardens patrolled 10,202 hours, contacted 12,537 vessels and administered 332 field sobriety tests. They also issued 1,976 warnings and 1,560 citations.
TEXAS STATE
countylinemagazine.com

San Augustine Was Texas’ First American City

July 11, 1833 was the official founding date of San Augustine, often called the first American city in East Texas. The official founding date drew attention in 2013 when a forgotten document titled The Founding Papers of San Augustine, Texas, was found in a trunk at an estate sale. The...
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Backup Stretches for Miles After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Southern Dallas

One person was sent to a hospital following a crash involving eight vehicles and an 18-wheeler, deputies say. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 before J.J. Lemmon Road. Deputies counted eight vehicles and an 18-wheeler damaged in the two left lanes.
DALLAS, TX

