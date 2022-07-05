Burn Bans Continue Across North Texas as Residents Celebrate Fourth of July

As many people in Northeast Texas return to work after the Independence Day weekend, hot and dry conditions are of concern region-wide. The Texas A&M Forest service has rated fire danger across our region as high to very high. The area around Commerce, including northeastern Hunt County and parts of western Delta and Hopkins counties is identified as the driest in the region. The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet in Greenville this morning to decide whether to implement a burn ban for the county. It’s been almost three years since outdoor burning was last banned in Hunt County. Currently, around the region, Dallas, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Wood counties are among those that already have burn bans in place.
Comments / 3