AP News Summary at 11:30 p.m. EDT

 2 days ago

6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade. HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and...

July 4 parade gunman considered second attack: US police

The 21-year-old man arrested for a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb has confessed and told police he considered a second attack while on the run. Assistant State Attorney Ben Dillon said during a bond hearing for Crimo that he had voluntarily confessed to police that he carried out the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, which left seven people dead and dozens injured.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
Fox News blamed weed and women for the Illinois parade shooting

Far be it for a reasonable person to turn on Fox News expecting anything resembling, well, “news” — especially, by the network’s own admission, during the primetime hours, when its big name hosts reign supreme in obstinate defiance of facts and decency and, y’know, reality in general. So, it’s not like we should be caught off guard by the fact that people like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the days following the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, scrambling to lay the blame on a suite of contributing factors, rather than acknowledge that a 22-year-old with a history of violent threats incubated in the far-right recesses of the internet was able to legally buy a weapon of war and use it to murder seven people during a neighborhood parade.
Highland Park, Illinois, had an antisemitic incident earlier this year

The community of Highland Park, Illinois, had a recent incident of antisemitic hate speech. In April, police said flyers appeared in the area and surrounding communities on Yom HaShoah, the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, NBC Chicago reported at the time. Highland Park police pledged to work with other suburban police departments and the FBI to investigate, according to NBC Chicago.
Robert Crimo makes first court appearance as prosecutor says he confessed to Highland Park shooting

Daughter of Highland Park shooting victim describes moment her mother was shot. The man accused of murdering seven parade-goers in a mass shooting at a July 4 celebration in Highland Park appeared in court for the first time where prosecutors revealed he had confessed to carrying out the massacre and contemplated carrying out a second attack while dressed in disguise as a woman.
Kamala Harris heading to Chicago after bloody July 4th holiday weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Chicago on Tuesday in the wake of more than two dozen shootings in the city, seven of which resulted in fatalities. Harris, according to her office, will make the trip to the Windy City with her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, to deliver remarks at the National Education Association 2022 Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly at the McCormick Convention Center.
Death toll in Highland Park July Fourth shooting rises to seven

The number of people who have died in the Highland Park Fourth of July massacre has risen to seven, as of Wednesday morning. The victims include Stephen Straus, 88; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Nicholas Toledo Zaragoza, 78; Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, and husband and wife Irina and Kevin McCarthy, 35 and 37.
Arizona Gov. Ducey backs Robson as successor over Trump pick

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday endorsed businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson to be his successor, adding his name to a growing list of mainstream conservatives looking to boost her past Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner Kari Lake. Robson, a political newcomer, has used her family’s vast wealth to blanket the airwaves and narrow the gap with Lake, a former television anchor who has energized the Trump base with combative attacks on journalists, Democrats and Republicans who have gone crosswise with Trump. With Ducey on board, all of the state’s living former Republican governors have backed Robson. Jan Brewer and Fife Symington endorsed her last year. Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon dropped his own campaign for governor last week and is now supporting Robson. “Karrin is the real deal — pro-life, pro-gun and pro-wall — and she’ll stand up to Joe Biden and the radical left,” Ducey said in a video announcing his endorsement. “Karrin is a strong, new leader for Arizona.”
American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes

July 7 (UPI) -- An automated scheduling snafu at American Airlines that left thousands of flights without pilots led the carrier to offer triple pay to get the routes filled. The scheduling software glitch comes in the middle of a pilot shortage among most airlines around the country, leading to canceled flights and frustrated travelers. The miscue over the weekend left 12,000 American flights in July without pilots.
