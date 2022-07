There has been a sharp uptick of COVID cases in Bristol Bay in mid-June. Between June 22 and 28, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services recorded 14 new cases in the Dillingham census area and 77 new cases in the Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula boroughs. But Mary Swain, Executive Director of Camai Community Health Center in Naknek, estimated that there are significantly more cases than what the department has recorded.

