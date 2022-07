On June 28, the Kern County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as Purple Ribbon Month in Kern County, in honor of Kaitlyn’s Law. “Kaitlyn’s Law,” passed in 2001, which makes it a citable offense to leave children under the age of six unattended in a motor vehicle without the supervision of someone at least 12 years of age. This law is in honor of six-month-old Kaitlyn Marie Russell, who died on August 15, 2000, after she was left behind in a hot van by a caregiver.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO