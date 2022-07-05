Watch now: Officials address media after Highland Park mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutor: Suspect in July 4 parade attack confessed to shooting in interview with police. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade made an initial court appearance Wednesday. Associated Press writer Don Babwin was among those who attended the hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. According to Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago. The parade shooting left affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore, reeling. More than two-dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Crimo wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. Babwin says Crimo showed little emotion as the prosecutor described the shooting and said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. Authorities...
