Build a welcoming culture by prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion

By Carrie Rosingana
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

Creating a diverse and inclusive workplace goes well-beyond a conversation. The eagerness to invest in a more diverse culture must extend past expression and be focused on action. Being an equitable employer means creating an environment in which all employees feel valued. Their differences should be recognized while also acknowledging how they contribute to the success of the organization.

Led by affirmative action , any impact of bias, discrimination or unequal opportunity should be addressed both proactively and reactively. In the last several years, a need for a diverse and inclusive culture has only been further emphasized. Incorporating diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace entails a deeper commitment and dedication from employees as well as from the leaders or the organization itself.

“Employees often search for diverse work environments where they feel heard, included and appreciated,” said Tekea Norwood, chief operating officer and equal opportunity officer at Capital Area Michigan Works! “Being a successfully inclusive business is about more than simply accepting hiring diverse employees, but also celebrating and embracing their individual qualities and traits.”

Employers who prioritize DEI in their workplace environment allow all employees equal access to growth opportunities. Great Place to Work research illustrates the mutual benefits perceived by both the employer and the employee including:

● Higher revenue growth.

● Greater enthusiasm for innovation.

● Increased ability to recruit diverse talent.

● 5.4 times higher employee retention.

Additionally, organizations with high employee engagement resulting from improved DEI can be up to 22% more profitable (Gallup) than comparable organizations without. Celebrating and valuing differences in the workplace can be a first step to taking an inclusive approach, following by putting this approach into action through DEI workplace strategies, programs and policies.

To better understand and address the needs of an inclusive workplace, employers can also take the following steps provided by Norwood:

● Listen to employees and their concerns.

● Enforce a zero-tolerance policy requiring employees to avoid any acts of discrimination.

● Educate all employees on the best way to support and provide equitable opportunities to their teams.

● Create an environment where employees feel encouraged to speak up during an instance where others aren’t feeling accepted.

If employers are looking to make their workplaces more inclusive or information on how to become an equal opportunity employer, there are training opportunities that can serve as a starting point. These programs specialize in teaching employees and supervisors about workplace diversity, hiring and promoting practices, and building an inclusive team.

To learn more about DEI training, check out the Michigan Diversity Education Center , 7C Lingo and or the Michigan Diversity Council.

Carrie Rosingana is the CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works! Visitwww.camw.org to connect with the Capital Area Michigan Works! team for assistance with career exploration or staffing needs. Capital Area Michigan Works!, a proud partner of the American Job Center Network, offers services in Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties at our Lansing, St. Johns and Charlotte American Job Centers.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Build a welcoming culture by prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion

Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

