Storms ending for fireworks, but heat and pop-up storms return for Tuesday

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a hot and humid day Independence Day in the Carolinas, but afternoon pop-up storms kept the high temperatures only in the upper 80s.

A stationary front hovering over us is to blame for the heat, humidity, and unsettled weather pattern. That’s the fuel that caused several brief rounds of quick downpours, lightning, and gusty winds across the region.

Thankfully, if you’re headed out to watch fireworks tonight, you shouldn’t have to worry about anymore storms. However, the air will still be muggy and humid with low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Back to work on Tuesday, look for a rinse and repeat of Monday, but a bit hotter. Look for about a 30 percent chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms with high temperatures rising into the low 90s.

It’s a classic summertime in terms of weather for the Carolinas. There is a chance of showers and storms throughout the rest of this week and into next week with slightly higher chances Thursday through Saturday. The storms will be isolated, but some may contain heavy downpours.

Daily high temperatures will continue to hover around the upper 80s and low 90s, and with higher dew points it doesn’t look like there will be any relief soon.

Tonight: Warm, muggy, storms die down. Lo: 71

Tuesday: Warm, humid, more scattered afternoon storms. Hi: 92

Tuesday Night: Warm, muggy, storms die down. Lo: 71

