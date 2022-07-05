ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alaska surpasses 2M acres burned

By Tim Rockey
alaskasnewssource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has officially surpassed 2 million acres burned in wildfires already this season. According to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Wildland Fire dashboard, 2,318,064 acres have burned in 426 total fires. There are currently 26 new fires and 209 are active across the state. There are an...

www.alaskasnewssource.com

Comments / 1

Related
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s June of ’22 set to go down as one of the driest ever

Anchorage just had its second warmest June on record, and the month is also expected to go down as one of the driest Junes ever statewide — if not the driest. That’s according to National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider, back for our Ask a Climatologist segment. And he says, while the meager June precipitation totals aren’t official yet, a drought designation for parts of the state is.
Phys.org

Birdwatching brings millions of dollars to Alaska

A committed and lucky birdwatcher in Alaska may see an elusive bluethroat north of the Brooks Range, catch a glimpse of the bold markings on a harlequin duck as it zips along an Interior river, encounter all four species of eider in Utqiaġvik, or take in the sounds of thousands of feeding shorebirds in the Copper River Delta.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

4 bears killed in Alaska campground reserved for homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless after the city’s largest shelter was closed. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was acting separately, stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, which is managed by the city, officials said. Anchorage is Alaska’s biggest city, with nearly 300,000 residents, but it is also bear country. The park is located in east Anchorage, nestled between Chugach State Park and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which state wildlife officials describe as a vast bear habitat.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Rain moves into Southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska had another day with lightning strikes through the Interior, as weather changes are already showing up on the southwest shores of mainland Alaska. A low pressure system that cycled through the Aleutian Islands has delivered the first of several rounds of rain over the coming...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Alaska#Southwest Alaska#Wildland Fire#Alaska Fire Service#Air Quality Advisory#The Clear Fire
alaskasnewssource.com

Rising inflation rates hit Alaskans on gas, transportation and food

‘There’s no one like me on the bench’: Alaska’s first Asian American woman to be sitting judge talks getting out of comfort zone. The Alaska Court System includes five state Supreme Court justices along with dozens of judges who serve in communities across the state. The large majority of those judges are based in Anchorage, and several of them are women who are now making up benches that are more reflective of the communities they serve. One of those women is Judge Jo-Ann Chung, who is the first female Asian American judge in Alaska, according to the Department of Law.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Cost of energy in Alaska up 25% this year

The first part of 2022 was significantly more expensive for Alaskans, with energy costs leading the charge. Overall, Alaskans paid 25% more for energy this year than last year. According to the Alaska Department of Labor, the cost of living in Alaska was 7.5% higher across all categories during the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Wildfire activity escalates in Alaska with 20 new fires Monday

Wildfire activity continues to escalate in Alaska as the state logged more than 20 new fires Monday, raising the number of active fires to 214. Thousands of lightning strikes were again detected across a wide area, from Southcentral to the Interior to northern Alaska. Among lighting-caused fires that started Monday...
AGU Blogosphere

Salmon nose deep into Alaska ecosystems

During a good year in Bristol Bay, a surge of more than 100 million pounds of sockeye salmon fights its way upstream, spawns, and dies. In Bristol Bay and elsewhere in Alaska, this incredible pulse of salmon carcasses enriches streams and rivers and makes young salmon hardier. That’s the finding...
ALASKA STATE
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska wildlife in Kodiak #shorts

Either on land or on the water, Alaska wildlife is always on point. Kodiak brown bear, Sitka black tailed deer and a fox pup are the stars in this one.
KODIAK, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Permanent Fund expected to have lost value over last fiscal year

Just weeks ago, the city of Palmer installed a safe needle drop box as part of a long-running campaign to combat the public health hazards caused by improper needle disposal. The Fault in the Facts: Can one earthquake cause another?. Updated: 10 hours ago. The largest earthquakes in the world...
alaskasnewssource.com

Growing confidence of rain and cooler temperatures for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been exceptionally rare this summer, leading to much of Southcentral Alaska seeing a severe drought. While areas under a severe drought are in much need of rain, other parts of the state are also seeing a growing drought problem. Currently, roughly 50% of the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Gov. Dunleavy vetoes $10.5M in funds for Alaska Long Trail project

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes to the state budget last week included slashing roughly $10.5 million in funding for the Alaska Long Trail project. The project would span about 500 miles and connect Seward to Fairbanks by what’s called a braided trail, mixing a series of walkable paths as well as paths accessible by four wheelers and snowmachines. Some pieces of the trail already exist, but some still need to be built.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Wildland firefighting efforts ramp up as Alaska approaches 2.4 million acres...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Division of Forestry implements emergency burn closure

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Division of Forestry (DOF) for the State of Alaska enacted a burn closure for much of state which took effect on June 30, 2022. The order came before the July 4 holiday weekend and was put in place as a means to mitigate the possibility of additional wildfires being started by humans during an already devastating season. The state has already seen nearly 2.3 million acres burned by a total of 406 fires in 2022.
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

‘There’s no one like me on the bench’: Alaska’s first Asian American woman to be sitting judge talks getting out of comfort zone

Evacuation order still in effect as Clear Fire burns almost 53k acres in Interior Alaska. Late Wednesday evening, the Division of Forestry updated the evacuation status of residents living near the Clear Fire. The Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska fire service urged anyone with an evacuation status of “go” to leave their homes immediately. Late last week, fire officials dealing with the Clear Fire said 155 people are living in 140 structures in the area that is considered threatened. They said at the time that 130 people are sheltering in place. The fire now has torched 52,987 acres, according to an incident report filed by fire officials, and is still only 8% contained. “There is significant fire activity on the west side of the Kobe Ag Subdivision,” the fire service wrote. “Fire has breached the east-west dozer line running parallel with Kobe Road and the north-south dozer line along the west side of the subdivision. Fire is traveling from the south side of the subdivision moving north. 𝐆𝐎 𝐍𝐎𝐖.”
ALASKA STATE
recordpatriot.com

Bill Allen, key figure in Alaska corruption scandal, dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bill Allen, a central figure in a corruption scandal that rocked Alaska politics, has died. He was 85. Allen's death was reported by Alaska media, citing a brief death announcement on the website for a Colorado funeral home, which said Allen died on June 29. A person who answered the phone there on Wednesday declined to provide more details.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskamagazine.com

A Bad Trip in Polar Bear Country

My guide, we’ll call him Hank, picks me up from the Fairbanks airport and makes multiple stops to retrieve gear, all of which appears to date back to the Soviet era. In the truck, Hank shakes an old can of bear spray to see if it has anything left in it, before tossing it into the center console, where it begins to leak. My eyes blister, my throat thickens, and I roll down the window to gulp air. Hank coughs and cries but refuses to make a big deal about grizzly-grade pepper spray filling up the cab. He offers to close the lid to the console. I suggest that there’s no way his guests will be able to ride 414 miles on the Dalton Highway for two days without vomiting and passing out in the truck. He reluctantly agrees to ditch the bear spray. I reluctantly agree to stay on the tour. After all, he’s extending it to me as a press trip in hopes that I will write about his company.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Alaska Beacon

University offers certificates to fill Alaska’s workforce needs

Over the last two and a half years, we’ve seen the Anchorage economy transition from being strained by job losses, closures and unemployment to being stressed by a workforce shortage, with unfilled positions across nearly every industry. At the University of Alaska Anchorage, we strive to stay responsive to our state’s needs, which is why we continue to invest in our Fast Track Career and additional Occupational Endorsement Certificate programs.
alaskasnewssource.com

Red flag fire weather warnings in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state was getting peppered by thousands of lightning strikes again on Tuesday, adding to continued concern over fire danger. Lightning and thunderstorms were forming over Eastern Alaska and the Alaska Range and drifting north. As of 9 pm, the lightning strike count was 4,866. Hail,...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy