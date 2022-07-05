ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair July 4 parade (Photos)

By Montclair Local
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a two-year hiatus, Montclair celebrated the Fourth of July with its annual parade on Monday, July 4. This year, for the first time, the parade had two grand marshals leading the procession — Toni’s Kitchen and the Human Needs Food Pantry, two organizations established in 1982 that are dedicated to...

montclairlocal.news

