Courtesy: UDOT

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An RV fire has caused a right lane to close along I-15 near Midvale Monday evening.

According to the Utah Department of transportation, the RV caught fire at 7400 S near Milepost 297.

Four right lanes are closed off while crews extinguish the fire.

Courtesy: UDOT

No one was injured in the fire.

Utah Highway Patrol says to prepare for slow traffic and watch for emergency crews.

No other information has been released.