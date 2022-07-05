ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daggett, MI

Daggett hosts happiness day July 2

By By ANN MEYER
 2 days ago

EagleHerald Staff Writer

Independence Day activities brought locals and out-of-towners to Daggett Saturday for a parade, games, food and karaoke.

