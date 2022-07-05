Daggett hosts happiness day July 2

Related
WLUC
Thousands watch July 4th Parade in Kingsford & Iron Mountain
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - People across the Upper Peninsula celebrated Independence Day, including many in Dickinson County. “Happy Birthday, America!” That was what thousands of kids and families were cheering Monday morning, watching the annual Fourth of July Parade stroll through Kingsford and Iron Mountain. For the third straight...
wearegreenbay.com
COVID-19 affects Door County theater company’s shows
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Performances of Northern Sky Theater are affected this week by an outbreak of COVID-19 in the professional company. Info: northernskytheater.com. A message to patrons says, “We’re so sorry to announce that, due to multiple COVID cases in our company, we need to cancel most of this week’s performances.”
WLUC
Yooper Paranormal shares haunted Upper Michigan hotspots
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... fog persists, a city-wide game of Where’s Waldo is underway in Houghton/Hancock, Lakeshore Boulevard is closed for sewer repairs, a pocket park in Marquette gets beautified, Teal Lake beach is getting ready for an expansion project, and Meet Up and Eat Up is keeping families fed in Dickinson County.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Green Bay Perch Fishing Heats Up
Continuing right where it left off last fall, the yellow perch fishery in the waters of Green Bay off of Door County is producing some excellent catches. Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle & Archery in Sturgeon Bay said perch fishing has been so good that many anglers in boats have been able to land 15-fish limits. Smaller numbers – but enough for a meal if you’re patient and lucky – are typically caught from shore.
marinette.wi.us
Press Release from City of Marinette Police Department
Friday, July 8th & Saturday, July 9th Stephenson Island Closed to Public Parking. Saturday, July 9th Handicapped Shuttle is available on Riverside Avenue near Stephenson Public Library for Logging and Heritage Festival Events. Sunday, July 10th Spectator parking is available on Stephenson Island and surrounding areas of the venue. Logging...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Broadband Promises Faster Internet In Delta County
Michigan Broadband is pleased to announce the expansion of their fiber network and services to provide the fastest and most reliable internet, telephone, smart home and TV to over 3,500 homes in Escanaba. This expansion of fiber, which currently is a private Michigan Broadband investment of nearly $4M, will provide...
