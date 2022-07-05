ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Video reveals bursts of rapid-fire gunshots in Highland Park parade killings

By Bruce Golding
 2 days ago

A chilling video clip of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre captured two bursts of rapid-fire gunshots as screaming spectators fled the scene in terror.

The 32-second recording — which appears to have been shot from an apartment window along the parade route in a Chicago suburb — starts with the sound of gunfire reverberating for several seconds.

After a brief pause, punctuated by shouts and screams, the shooting resumes and continues for several more seconds, followed by loud wailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNmxC_0gUkyRaQ00
More video emerges from Highland Park parade massacre.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pNdp_0gUkyRaQ00
Chicago rapper Robert Crimo was named a person of interest.

The video, posted on Twitter by Breaking 4 News, also shows brightly colored folding chairs abandoned on both sides of the street and streams of people running for safety.

Meanwhile, a first responder in a yellow vest races the other way toward apparent danger.

At one point, an adult picks up a little child and takes another by the hand before they hurry away.

The bloodbath is believed to have been carried out with a high-powered rifle from a nearby rooftop.

Robert F. “Bobby” Crimo III, 22, has been identified by authorities as a person of interest in the mass shooting, which killed at least six people and wounded 24.

Crimo was taken into custody at about 7:40 p.m. local time following a brief pursuit in Lake Forest, according to local reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qix0x_0gUkyRaQ00
A grab from Crimo’s social media.

