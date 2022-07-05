Video reveals bursts of rapid-fire gunshots in Highland Park parade killings

A chilling video clip of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre captured two bursts of rapid-fire gunshots as screaming spectators fled the scene in terror.

The 32-second recording — which appears to have been shot from an apartment window along the parade route in a Chicago suburb — starts with the sound of gunfire reverberating for several seconds.

After a brief pause, punctuated by shouts and screams, the shooting resumes and continues for several more seconds, followed by loud wailing.

More video emerges from Highland Park parade massacre.

Chicago rapper Robert Crimo was named a person of interest.

The video, posted on Twitter by Breaking 4 News, also shows brightly colored folding chairs abandoned on both sides of the street and streams of people running for safety.

Meanwhile, a first responder in a yellow vest races the other way toward apparent danger.

At one point, an adult picks up a little child and takes another by the hand before they hurry away.

The bloodbath is believed to have been carried out with a high-powered rifle from a nearby rooftop.

Robert F. “Bobby” Crimo III, 22, has been identified by authorities as a person of interest in the mass shooting, which killed at least six people and wounded 24.

Crimo was taken into custody at about 7:40 p.m. local time following a brief pursuit in Lake Forest, according to local reports.