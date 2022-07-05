Video reveals bursts of rapid-fire gunshots in Highland Park parade killings
A chilling video clip of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre captured two bursts of rapid-fire gunshots as screaming spectators fled the scene in terror.
The 32-second recording — which appears to have been shot from an apartment window along the parade route in a Chicago suburb — starts with the sound of gunfire reverberating for several seconds.
After a brief pause, punctuated by shouts and screams, the shooting resumes and continues for several more seconds, followed by loud wailing.
The video, posted on Twitter by Breaking 4 News, also shows brightly colored folding chairs abandoned on both sides of the street and streams of people running for safety.
Meanwhile, a first responder in a yellow vest races the other way toward apparent danger.
At one point, an adult picks up a little child and takes another by the hand before they hurry away.
The bloodbath is believed to have been carried out with a high-powered rifle from a nearby rooftop.
Robert F. “Bobby” Crimo III, 22, has been identified by authorities as a person of interest in the mass shooting, which killed at least six people and wounded 24.
Crimo was taken into custody at about 7:40 p.m. local time following a brief pursuit in Lake Forest, according to local reports.
