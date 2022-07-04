New Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Cannot Wait To Link-up With Erling Haaland

England international Kalvin Phillips penned a six-year deal joining Manchester City from Leeds United and has expressed his desire to get started especially with Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

The deal is worth £45 million and the midfielder who spent eight years at his boyhood club Leeds spoke to Mancity.com about his thoughts on Haaland who also joined the Premier League Champions during this transfer window.

Phillips at Leeds IMAGO / News Images

The striker joined for a fee of £51 million after scoring 20 goals in 23 league appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season.

"He’s an amazing player. His goal record speaks for itself ,his finishing is unbelievable. He’s played in a team that’s done well as well when he’s been there" said the 26-year-old.

Phillips has also spoken about how he knows about Haaland due to international duty.

"I know that he’s supposed to be a nice lad because Jude Bellingham told me a lot about him.

"I think he’s just going to come into the league and hit off right where he finished with Dortmund, hopefully get us a few goals early and then he’ll fly from there" said Phillips.

That will certainly be the hope amongst Manchester City supporters as well as Phillips starting well in a light blue shirt.