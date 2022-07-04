ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Youngest Hackenberg shines in debut season with Hokies

By Preston Willett
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARY, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A year ago Drue Hackenberg was barely throwing after a standout career at the Miller School, much less had any idea what role he would have with Virginia Tech as a freshman. "They always had that plan for me to come in and be...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Summer Surge: Virginia Tech Adds 6 Commitments in 7 Days

The Summer is off to a hot start as the Virginia Tech Hokies were able to add significant depth to their 2023 Recruiting Class over the past week. The Hokies added six commitments over the span of seven days to bolster their recruiting ranks under the direction of first year Head Coach Brent Pry. The Coaching Staff was able to stick to their mantra of recruiting in-state talent as a priority while still honoring the regional recruiting blueprint. They were also able to add prospects based on family legacy. The team ranks No. 34 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and No. 9 in the ACC Recruiting Rankings after the recent surge.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three-Star ATH Thomas Williams Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech had some recruiting fireworks of their own this fourth of July as three-star ATH Thomas Williams committed to the Hokies. Williams chose the Hokies over offers from Penn State, West Virginia, East Carolina, Old Dominion, Liberty, and UAB. He is Tech's sixth commit in the past 7 days following three-star LBs Tavorian Copeland & Aycen Stevens, three-star S/LB Caleb Woodson, three-star DB Braylon Johnson, and three-star ATH Tralon Mitchell.
BLACKSBURG, VA
College Football News

Virginia Tech Hokies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Virginia Tech Hokies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?. – 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams. The longtime main man defender with 6-1, 239-pound size and good quickness earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors last season. He made 274 tackles with ten sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and four broken up passes with two forced fumbles over his last four seasons.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Look: Message From Duke's Kara Lawson Is Going Viral

Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson had a message for her team on Tuesday morning: life's not going to get easier. Speaking to her Blue Devils, Lawson gave her a team a little early week motivation as she enters her second full season as the coach in Durham. We all...
DURHAM, NC
Hokiesports.com

Ticket Tuesday: Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia

Thursday night football is back at Lane Stadium and fans can take advantage of a limited time ticket offer for Virginia Tech's home game against West Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. This exclusive ticket package for just $34 includes one (1) ticket and a Virginia Tech...
BLACKSBURG, VA
daystech.org

Virginia Tech welcomes the Class of 2026 | News

In just some weeks, a brand new class of freshmen will make the transfer to Blacksburg. The admissions group noticed the biggest applicant pool up to now in the course of the 2021 to 2022 admissions cycle with a record number of 45,214 students competing for a spot within the Class of 2026. Additionally, in line with director of undergraduate admissions Juan Espinoza, the typical highschool GPA of a pupil who’s coming into Virginia Tech this fall is a 4.19, reflecting a 0.09 enhance from final 12 months’s freshman class.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Roanoke woman wins half a million dollars from Virginia Lottery scratcher

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Roanoke woman won $500,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratcher and said she felt “kind of numb” after she realized the amount she won. On June 6, Phyllis Caley, won the half million jackpot after buying a 100X The Money ticket from a One Stop Market in Roanoke. She scratched the ticket in the store and after seeing it was a big winner, she quietly left and went straight home.
ROANOKE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Heat likely factor after man faints in BBQ line

A cautionary tale about the dangers of today’s heat – a 78-year-old man passed out while waiting in line at a BBQ restaurant today in Roanoke. Luckily, among those waiting in line at Mama Jean’s BBQ off Sandford Avenue around the Tower’s Mall area were several nurses who aided the man until an ambulance could arrive. No update on his condition. Make sure you have plenty of water and over-exposing yourself to the heat – regardless of your age.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve already been dealing with severe storms and more could be coming our way through this evening and later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 cities and counties in our viewing area, including Lynchburg, Danville, and Martinsville. These...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Former Salem schools Superintendent to sit on Virginia Board of Education

RICHMOND, Va. – A familiar face from our corner of the Commonwealth will have a seat on Virginia’s Board of Education. Former Salem City Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Seibert said he is looking forward to representing the interests of our region. Seibert currently serves as Constituent Services and...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

VPRA talks next steps for passenger rail to the NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the agreement between Virginia and Norfolk Southern that expands passenger rail service in southwest Virginia, a second passenger train will take off from Roanoke every day. That second train will begin July 11. It’s part of the process to adding passenger rail service to the...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Hinton News

Virginia man arrested in Summers County

Hinton WV (Hinton News) A Virginia man was arrested in Summers County on Friday, July 1. The individual, George Everett Treadway Jr., is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and transport of a controlled substance into the state. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic altercation. The responding officer received advisement that Treadway had left the scene in his vehicle. Before reaching the residence, the officer spotted Treadway and performed a traffic stop. The officer notes that he could smell the distinct scent of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Blue Ridge Muse

Going out on the Fourth? Wear a mask

With COVID-19 cases rising once again, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now recommending “universal masking” in 28 Virginia localities, including Carroll County (which borders Floyd County, and the city of Galax. The county and city are part of 28 localities in the Commonwealth that are now listed as “high risk”
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Gas prices trending down for now

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia was among the states that saw the largest drop in gas prices over the last week. That's according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, which reports the national average for a gallon of gas is down eight cents from last week to $4.80. The causes for this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Parkway construction set to be finished by July 11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke are still under construction. The Roanoke River at mile market 115 is now set to be completed by Monday, July 11. It was originally supposed to finish at the end of June. Traffic continues to go through a...
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

Sandwich bags and bubble wrap can be recycled. A Virginia plant is turning them into outdoor decks

Of all the plastic that’s manufactured, only about 9 percent is recycled, according to the United Nations. In March 175 countries across the world pledged to create a legally-binding instrument by 2024 to end plastic pollution. Much of what’s thrown away is plastic numbers two and four, which includes plastic bags. These types of plastics are not accepted by most city or county recycling programs, though they can be recycled, and most grocery stores collect it in bins outside their stores.
FLOYD, VA

