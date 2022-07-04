Youngest Hackenberg shines in debut season with Hokies

The Summer is off to a hot start as the Virginia Tech Hokies were able to add significant depth to their 2023 Recruiting Class over the past week. The Hokies added six commitments over the span of seven days to bolster their recruiting ranks under the direction of first year Head Coach Brent Pry. The Coaching Staff was able to stick to their mantra of recruiting in-state talent as a priority while still honoring the regional recruiting blueprint. They were also able to add prospects based on family legacy. The team ranks No. 34 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and No. 9 in the ACC Recruiting Rankings after the recent surge.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO