ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

NYC architect buys castle-like Camden inn

By Laurie Schreiber
mainebiz.biz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn architect and designer from New York City bought a turreted stone-built Camden inn that dates back to 1886. “It’s definitely an eye-catcher,” said William Tims. Tims bought the Norumbega Inn, at 63 High St. in Camden, for an undisclosed price. Dana Moos of Swan Agency Real...

www.mainebiz.biz

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boothbayregister.com

Wet felting workshops at Ocean Point Inn

Using wool felt as a base, learn needle felting basics and textural techniques to manipulate wool to create bark for trees, rocks that look surprisingly real and more. By the end, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind wool “painting.” The workshop led by Kristen Walsh includes blending of colors and a discussion of art techniques for perspective and design.
BOOTHBAY, ME
themainemag.com

A Tale of Two Realtors

A sweeping view of Rockland Harbor, Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse, the Samoset Resort golf course and, beyond that, Vinalhaven—that’s what Michael McNaboe and his wife, Fletcher Smith-McNaboe, saw as they stood on the roof deck of a circa-1910 building in downtown Rockland, a property Fletcher had just shown to a potential client. Let’s just say realtors know a good house when they see one.
ROCKLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Szanton breaks ground on $12M over-55 complex in Bath

The Szanton Co., the Portland-based housing developer, has broken ground on the Uptown in downtown Bath, a $12 million project to create 50 new apartments for residents ages 55 years and older. It will develop the apartments on the site of the former YMCA at the corner of Summer and...
BATH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Maine, NY
Local
Maine Government
City
Camden, ME
Local
Maine Business
Camden, ME
Government
State
Maine State
New York City, NY
Business
City
Camden, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Camden, ME
Business
New York City, NY
Government
WPFO

It may be harder to relieve yourself at Maine festivals this summer

(BDN) -- Since he was hired to be the interim town manager in Blue Hill last month, Joe Hayes has been on the hunt for port-a-potties. He’s been desperately calling every portable toilet company in the region to rent four toilets for people at the town’s busy harborside park and local wharf. But just about every one of the almost dozen companies he’s contacted have told him the same thing: there are no port-a-potties available right now.
BLUE HILL, ME
House Digest

A $800K Lakefront Cabin In Maine Comes With Its Own Private Island

For those who long to lounge by the lakefront and listen to the gentle waves lap up against the dock as the serenity of nature surrounds you, we might just have the dream property for you. If you've spent your time visiting various lakeside Airbnb and want to make your move to the shores more permanent, then a lake house in central Maine could be perfect for you. Located on Cobbosseecontee Lake — one of Maine's largest lakes — there is an opportunity not only to buy a prime piece of lakeside property but just so happens to be an entire island that you could make into your private, nature-filled home.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Amid plans for Belfast salmon facility, Nordic Aquafarms changes leadership

Nordic Aquafarms, the Norwegian company planning a large land-based salmon farm in Belfast, has abruptly changed leadership of its U.S. operations. Brenda Chandler, a Mainer who has served as chief financial officer of the subsidiary for the past three and a half years, will step in for CEO Erik Heim on an interim basis.
BELFAST, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Long Weekend#Design#Swan Agency Real Estate#Castle#Mainer
Q97.9

Maine-Related Sticker Found in Mexico Sparks New Restaurant Debate

No matter where you are, odds are you'll always find yourself coming across something relating to Maine. Whether it's snacking on pie that was made with Maine blueberries, eating a seafood dinner shipped in from New England with Maine lobster, or even sipping on a Moxie -- there's a piece of Maine all over the nation.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

A Big, Giant Semi Killed A Tiny, Defenseless Guardrail In Brewer Yesterday

A circle can't fit where a square should be... Timeless advice from the band Extreme from their song "Hole Hearted". But in this case, it's more literal. How many times have you been behind an 18-wheeler and seen the little graphic reminding you that "this vehicle makes wide right turns"? Makes sense. Those rigs are huge, and need room to maneuver around.
BREWER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox Airport seeks public input on air carriers: Cape Air, Boutique Air, Southern Airways Express

OWLS HEAD – Every two to five years the Department of Transportation selects a carrier to supply the needs of a regional airport. This past contract was awarded in 2018 and is now up for bid again. Three carriers have submitted proposals for that award and the Knox County Airport wants public comments to help make a recommendation to the DOT.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
mainebiz.biz

Maine Source Homes & Realty donates to Lewiston charter school

Maine Source Homes & Realty of Auburn said it is celebrating 50 years in the business by giving back to the Lewiston-Auburn community. The company’s “Helping Our Neighbors Campaign” identified six local nonprofits and charities it plans to support this year. In June, the company gave donated...
LEWISTON, ME
Kool AM

Central Maine Has Another New Restaurant

In the wake of all of the COVID-caused closures, it is great to see so many new hospitality businesses open in the State of Maine. In Central Maine, we have seen close to a dozen new restaurants and bars open within the last six months. And, there are even more scheduled to open in the next year.
wabi.tv

$12K smoker stolen from Bangor business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A chef new to the Bangor area is asking for the public’s help in locating her barbecue smoker. Bethany Gregory says she’s still in shock after learning Tuesday her custom-made BBQ smoker was stolen from her property, the Maine Market on Broadway in Bangor, formally known as The Six Miles Falls Store/Meat Market.
BANGOR, ME
maineartscene.com

“Surroundings” Opens at the Maine Art Gallery on July 16

(Wiscasset, ME) On Saturday, July 16, a new exhibit titled “Surroundings” opens at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset. It’s always fascinating to see how artists interpret their surroundings. The four artists featured in Maine Art Gallery’s upcoming show express not only the observed world, but also the circumstances, conditions, and objects that surround them. On Saturday, July 16 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm for the opening event, artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor will be on hand to discuss their work and how they view their surroundings. In addition, jazz guitarist David Lawlor will provide music for the festivities. The exhibit runs through August 13.
WISCASSET, ME
wgan.com

Waldo County man files suit against Bangor hospital

A Maine man paralyzed in a crash two years ago is suing a Bangor hospital, where he claims a doctor prescribed him medication that caused him to fall asleep at the wheel. According to the Bangor Daily News, 60-year-old Jeffrey Quimby of Winterport and his wife claim a doctor at St. Joseph was negligent when he prescribed four medications, without informing him that one of them could cause drowsiness.
WALDO COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy