NYC architect buys castle-like Camden inn

(Wiscasset, ME) On Saturday, July 16, a new exhibit titled “Surroundings” opens at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset. It’s always fascinating to see how artists interpret their surroundings. The four artists featured in Maine Art Gallery’s upcoming show express not only the observed world, but also the circumstances, conditions, and objects that surround them. On Saturday, July 16 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm for the opening event, artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor will be on hand to discuss their work and how they view their surroundings. In addition, jazz guitarist David Lawlor will provide music for the festivities. The exhibit runs through August 13.
