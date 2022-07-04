ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Person of interest in Illinois shooting in custody

wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 31 people were transported to two hospitals,...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Terrifying Dash Cam Footage Of Illinois Trooper Being Attacked By Mob

The carnage continues in Illinois at an alarming rate as brave men and women continue to risk their lives to keep residents safe. By now we all are aware of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park Illinois, that took the lives, injured many, and cast a dark cloud on countless for the rest of their lives. It's truly heartbreaking, frustrating, and scary. Many people all over the country, including me, are seconding guessing leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firework injuries in Central Illinois over holiday weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
starvedrock.media

La Salle Woman Jailed On Cocaine Delivery Charge

An alleged cocaine dealer in La Salle spent her holiday weekend behind bars. Thirty-eight-year-old Danielle Pyszka is charged with a felony of dealing cocaine. She was in an Ottawa courtroom late last week after being booked on a warrant. Pyszka allegedly sold cocaine to a member of the Tri-DENT task force back in April.
LASALLE, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Teen Girl Stabbed For Breaking #1 Rule Of Smoking Weed

Breaking the number one rule of smoking weed, gets Illinois girl stabbed. Even though recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, which I totally agree with, I still think it is a good idea for teens to wait to start smoking. There will be plenty of times when they are of legal age. Plus, they can avoid getting into situations like this because they are young and naive.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Flags to be lowered in Kentucky in honor of 3 officers killed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says flags at state buildings will be lowered to half-staff in honor of three officers who were killed when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant. Beshear said in a new release that flags...
KENTUCKY STATE
97ZOK

A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Illinois, study finds

CHICAGO - In a new study that reveals how much money is "required" for happy living in Illinois, the state ranks lower than most would probably expect in terms of income. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $99,015 to be happy in Illinois, but that comes with a caveat of a higher than average unemployment rate. However, income to reach the threshold of "emotional well-being" comes in at a much lower price than other states.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Funeral arrangements announced for 3 slain officers

PRESTONSBURG, KY — Three officers and a K-9 Officer were killed by a gunman last week in Allen, Kentucky. Police departments across the nation have shown an outpouring of love and support for the fallen and their families since the tragedy occurred. All three officers will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Gardens this week in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wsiu.org

Illinois foster families set to see a boost in monthly financial support

Illinois foster families will see a big bump in monthly support payments from state. The state's current fiscal year began July 1. The year's budget includes a 14% cost of living adjustment for foster parents and caregivers working through the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Stephanie AlKhafaji,...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfcnnews.com

Illinois sending up to $350 checks to many taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, IL — You may have received or will soon be receiving a relief check in the mail as part of the State of Illinois' 2023 budget. The relief checks will be sent to taxpayers making under $200,000 in 2021. The checks will start at $50, and increase by $100 for each dependent (maximum 3).
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

West Kentucky hospital warns of increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases

MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is warning the public about a recent increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases in the area. The hospital says it has seen 27 cases of the tick-borne illness over the past couple of months. Without treatment, the bacterial infection can cause serious damage to a patient's organs, including the kidneys and heart.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois American Water promotes federal assistance for customers in need

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water is encouraging customers in need to take advantage of federal assistance from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, for assistance in payment of water/wastewater bills. LIHWAP is a federally-funded program that provides bill payment assistance to help low-income families...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy