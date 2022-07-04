Fourth Fishing For Autism reels in ample support

We spent the weekend in suwannee. Friday was a late start. 10am catching pin fish. We started in 80' and worked threw 60'. The water was hot 87deg. It was dead calm and slick, and of course supper hot. 5 people on the boat and we went threw a 24 pack of water. The fish were feeling the heat and the bite was not realy good. We had several rocked fish and probably 10 break offs, everything that made it to the boat was short. Saturday was a 7am start. The water was alot cooler 83-84 degrees. We again started in 80' and worked threw 60' we had alot of break offs that we thought were sharks. We typically use 30lb fluorocarbon leader which has always worked good, but this time switching to 50lb was the trick, the first fish on the the 50lb leader was a good red snapper. I guess the bigger snapper were cutting the 30lb on there gill plates. we ended up with a good box of fish. Gag grouper, red snapper, mangos, grunts, porgeys, and a good cobia. We used live and dead pin fish, squid, and thread hearings. Sunday was a 630 start. We made it to 60' and had the rain build up on our spot. We ended up running 40 miles back staying just ahead of the storms. There were very few boats out, I bet we saw less then 10 boats out past 50', we figured it was the fuel prices keeping everyone off the water. We ran around 110 miles each day. All in all it was a good weekend, good time spent on the water with family and.

