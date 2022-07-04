ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Fourth Fishing For Autism reels in ample support

By Shawna O'Neill
kingstonthisweek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA — It was a beautiful day for kids to cast a line and support a good cause on Sunday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Fourth Fishing For Autism event saw blue skies and a bustling crowd at Island Park in...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

 

floridasportsman.com

Suwannee weekend of the 4th

We spent the weekend in suwannee. Friday was a late start. 10am catching pin fish. We started in 80' and worked threw 60'. The water was hot 87deg. It was dead calm and slick, and of course supper hot. 5 people on the boat and we went threw a 24 pack of water. The fish were feeling the heat and the bite was not realy good. We had several rocked fish and probably 10 break offs, everything that made it to the boat was short. Saturday was a 7am start. The water was alot cooler 83-84 degrees. We again started in 80' and worked threw 60' we had alot of break offs that we thought were sharks. We typically use 30lb fluorocarbon leader which has always worked good, but this time switching to 50lb was the trick, the first fish on the the 50lb leader was a good red snapper. I guess the bigger snapper were cutting the 30lb on there gill plates. we ended up with a good box of fish. Gag grouper, red snapper, mangos, grunts, porgeys, and a good cobia. We used live and dead pin fish, squid, and thread hearings. Sunday was a 630 start. We made it to 60' and had the rain build up on our spot. We ended up running 40 miles back staying just ahead of the storms. There were very few boats out, I bet we saw less then 10 boats out past 50', we figured it was the fuel prices keeping everyone off the water. We ran around 110 miles each day. All in all it was a good weekend, good time spent on the water with family and.
SUWANNEE, FL
alachuatoday.com

Santa Fe Canoe Outpost Open for Fun and Adventure

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ The Santa Fe Canoe Outpost is once again open for business—and pleasure. The City of High Springs bought the property in August 2021 from owners Jim and Sally Wood, who had been running the business for some 31 years. During that time the Outpost became a popular spot to launch trips on the river for both locals and tourists.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hawthorne factory hunt featured in new documentary

In September 2021, a Colorado family won a national treasure hunt for a Hawthorne candy factory by finding a golden ticket in Indiana. If that sounds like a plot point in a movie featuring Gene Wilder—perhaps “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”—that’s by design. David...
HAWTHORNE, FL
mycbs4.com

Feeling the impacts of Food Insecurity in Gainesville

Food insecurity continues to threaten not only families in North Central Florida but across the nation. Over at the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, Development Communications Director Maureen Quinlan says while donations are down, the need for food is up. "We're not able to purchase the food that we...
GAINESVILLE, FL
TheHorse.com

Two Florida Horses Positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services reported two new cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). A 7-year-old Mustang mare in Polk County used for pleasure riding showed signs of inappetence and lethargy on June 19. She was undervaccinated and euthanized following her June 30 positive test. Additionally, a yearling...
POLK COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop in Downtown Ocala features $5 candy buffet

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers a wide variety of sugary treats, games, and more at its newest location in Downtown Ocala. The store, which is located at 20 SE Broadway Street, celebrated its grand opening earlier this year. Throughout the store, customers will find an assortment of sweets, with...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala man airlifted for treatment after thrown overboard from boat in King's Bay

An Ocala man was airlifted for treatment after he was thrown overboard on Independence Day from a boat in King’s Bay, Crystal River. According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) boating incident report obtained Tuesday, July 5, a 27 foot, 6 inch Caymas boat and its five occupants struck a large wake from another vessel at around 5:02 p.m. Monday near Pete’s Pier Marina.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Faith Spotlight: Local pastor looks to build bridges

Identity formation is at the heart of pastor Gerard Duncan’s community commitments. From the age of 9, Duncan recalls his mother Gloretta Knowles persistently expressing to their family that “we are the church.”. This steady declaration emphasized identity over location. Duncan has come to embody his mother’s teachings...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents discuss complaints from city’s newcomers

Several Ocalans recently submitted letters to discuss multiple complaints that they have heard from some of the city’s newest residents. “Why do people move to a city and do nothing but complain about the roads, the airport, the store availability, the housing, etc.? Would you not be better off embracing the great wonderful things that Ocala has to offer? Yes, traffic has gotten worse with more people moving here. Yes, we need an airport. Costco would be wonderful, and so would more restaurant choices and less gas stations, diners, self storage facilities, and car washes. But we are surrounded by nature and are still fortunate enough to be a small town. Enjoy, people, and stop complaining,” says Ocala resident Linda Halaychik.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

12 new members join the Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In the second quarter of 2022 the Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce added 12 new members to the organization. The new members include Adaline Hope Boutique, Columbia Direct Primary Care, EXIT Realty Farm & Country, Integrative Direct Primary Care, Mederi Caretenders, Pinnacle Site Solutions, RoofCrafters, Scaff’s Branford Market, SharmaCare Direct Primary Care, The Palms Nursing and Rehab at Lake City, Vibe Fitness, and Woman’s Club Of Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gas prices fall for third straight week

For the third straight week, gas prices have steadily decreased throughout Florida and nationwide, but the downward spiral may be short-lived. According to the AAA press release on Tuesday, Florida’s price per gallon went down 11 cents to $4.54 since last week after falling 15 cents the previous week. In Gainesville, prices dropped from $4.77 last week to $4.60.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UF Health named HHT Center of Excellence

The nosebleeds started in elementary school for Bernadette Guthrie as she furtively dabbed her nose with a tissue lest any classmate notice. “You certainly didn’t want anyone to know you had a problem,” said Guthrie, now 74. The bleeds came every couple of weeks, out of the blue....
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Boater arrested on Lake Santa Fe for operating a vessel while impaired

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Leslie English, 60, was arrested yesterday and charged with operating a vessel while impaired. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers who were patrolling Lake Santa Fe decided to conduct a boating safety inspection on English’s boat at about 2:00 p.m. yesterday. They reported that when they asked English to retrieve his safety gear, they saw signs of impairment, so once the inspection was complete, they asked to come aboard his vessel to administer field sobriety tests.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

