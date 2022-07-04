ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

Families fight water crisis

wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies in Marion, Kentucky, install water tanks to make do during water crisis....

www.wpsdlocal6.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Water crisis amid extreme heat

Organizations helping as Marion, Kentucky, water crisis grows more critical. "This is what this community does," Natalie Parish with P&H Farms says. "We pull together in time of need and we work together and help each other and whatever it takes to make it happen."
MARION, KY
KFVS12

Work continues to establish channel to alleviate Marion water crisis

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - Inmates filled sandbags and a water line is being expedited to help with the Marion water crisis. Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley gave an update on the progress. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet public information officer, Hurley said the water...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Super Shredder coming to Marion, Illinois, on Thursday

MARION, IL — Do you have documents you need to shred? The next Super Shredder event will be held Thursday, July 7, in Marion, Illinois. This Super Shredder Thursday will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — or until the trucks are full — at the SIU Credit Union at 2809 Outer Drive in Marion.
MARION, IL
Marion, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Fair makes changes to battle extreme heat

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fair is here again, but two weeks later than usual. The fair was originally scheduled for the last week of June, but was postponed due to the heat. Now, with the area under another Weather Authority Alert for excessive heat, the fair...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
#Water Tanks
wpsdlocal6.com

West Kentucky hospital warns of increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases

MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is warning the public about a recent increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases in the area. The hospital says it has seen 27 cases of the tick-borne illness over the past couple of months. Without treatment, the bacterial infection can cause serious damage to a patient's organs, including the kidneys and heart.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Water rescue slows traffic coming into Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –Henderson Central Dispatch said first-responders were blocking traffic during a water rescue in the Ohio River this evening. Traffic was backed up heading into Henderson on the Twin Bridges around 6:45 p.m. Henderson City County Rescue tells Eyewitness News that the subject was pulled alive from the river by Evansville Fire. They […]
HENDERSON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County commissioner sends out annexation proposal

PADUCAH — Can the city of Paducah and McCracken County work out an agreement to divide up revenue gained from annexation? McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones has put together a proposal for local leadership to discuss. Jones is suggesting the city, county and joint city-county Industrial Development Authority split...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Semi crash partially blocking section of KY 286 in Ballard County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Kentucky 286 continues to be restricted to one lane in Ballard County Wednesday afternoon, after a semitrailer crashed at the 2 mile marker. As of 4:43 p.m., KYTC District 1 says the truck's cargo or paper products, which spilled onto the roadway because of the...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Local providers join Mercy Health – Marshall County Family Medicine

Mercy Health announces that nurse practitioners Brittany Hunter, APRN, CNS, and Kasey Murphy, APRN, CNP, have joined Mercy Health – Marshall County Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics and are accepting new patients. Marshall Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics is located at 83 Wellness Way, Floor 1, Benton, KY 42025.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Changes made to water distribution schedule in Marion

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – Changes have been made to Marion’s water distribution schedule. To pick up water, you must show an ID. Officials ask that this water be used for cooking and drinking. If you need to make special arrangements due to health or transportation issues, call 270-965-2266. Location: 131 Rochester Ave. (Old National Guard […]
MARION, KY
953wiki.com

Corrections system seen as an issue in deputy sheriff’s death

PADUCAH, Ky. - As shockwaves from the May shooting of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash continue to reverberate across the area, officials and others with knowledge of the case are speaking out against a prison and parole “revolving door” they see as partly responsible for Cash’s death.
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion rallies around local businesses amidst water-crisis

Marion, Kentucky asks for state's help to find a sustainable water solution, rallies around businesses. Marion, Kentucky now has just six to seven days of water left. As the water crisis continues, the city stresses the need for rain over the holiday weekend is critical. Meantime, the city is making...
MARION, KY

