Families fight water crisis

MARION, KY — The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky is dire, but organizations and individuals are stepping up to help. The state, along with the county and local businesses, is providing that help. Leaders said they're working to make sure water gets to the people of Marion. "Bear with...
Organizations helping as Marion, Kentucky, water crisis grows more critical. "This is what this community does," Natalie Parish with P&H Farms says. "We pull together in time of need and we work together and help each other and whatever it takes to make it happen."
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - Inmates filled sandbags and a water line is being expedited to help with the Marion water crisis. Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley gave an update on the progress. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet public information officer, Hurley said the water...
MARION, IL — Do you have documents you need to shred? The next Super Shredder event will be held Thursday, July 7, in Marion, Illinois. This Super Shredder Thursday will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — or until the trucks are full — at the SIU Credit Union at 2809 Outer Drive in Marion.
MARION, KY — Mother Nature brought Marion, Kentucky, less than an inch of rain this past weekend, which wasn't nearly what city leaders were hoping for. They say the city has about five days of water left, and a boil water order could come at any time. Monday, Local...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fair is here again, but two weeks later than usual. The fair was originally scheduled for the last week of June, but was postponed due to the heat. Now, with the area under another Weather Authority Alert for excessive heat, the fair...
PADUCAH — As the heat intensifies, local hospitals are treating patients for heat-related illnesses. It started two weeks ago, when we saw our first heatwave. There was a bit of a break in the heat, but extreme temperatures are back and hospitals are gearing up again for more patients.
The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to creep up, while Trigg county is once again ‘red’ on the community spread level map, with Christian and Todd counties ‘yellow’. The positivity rate is back up to 15.75 percent, after there were 10,191 new COVID cases reported in the...
CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City metal and mining company Metals and Alloys wanted to give back this Independence day, so they sponsored dinner for 100 local veterans at Kentucky Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1084. CCMA owners Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber said in a joint statement:
MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is warning the public about a recent increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases in the area. The hospital says it has seen 27 cases of the tick-borne illness over the past couple of months. Without treatment, the bacterial infection can cause serious damage to a patient's organs, including the kidneys and heart.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –Henderson Central Dispatch said first-responders were blocking traffic during a water rescue in the Ohio River this evening. Traffic was backed up heading into Henderson on the Twin Bridges around 6:45 p.m. Henderson City County Rescue tells Eyewitness News that the subject was pulled alive from the river by Evansville Fire. They […]
MURRAY, KY — Steven Hunter, a reserve deputy for the Calloway County Sheriff's Office and minister for Glendale Road Church of Christ, is setting up a memorial fund for fallen Calloway County Deputy Jody Cash. People will be able to make donations at the Calloway County Monument Company. The...
PADUCAH — Can the city of Paducah and McCracken County work out an agreement to divide up revenue gained from annexation? McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones has put together a proposal for local leadership to discuss. Jones is suggesting the city, county and joint city-county Industrial Development Authority split...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Kentucky 286 continues to be restricted to one lane in Ballard County Wednesday afternoon, after a semitrailer crashed at the 2 mile marker. As of 4:43 p.m., KYTC District 1 says the truck's cargo or paper products, which spilled onto the roadway because of the...
Mercy Health announces that nurse practitioners Brittany Hunter, APRN, CNS, and Kasey Murphy, APRN, CNP, have joined Mercy Health – Marshall County Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics and are accepting new patients. Marshall Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics is located at 83 Wellness Way, Floor 1, Benton, KY 42025.
PADUCAH — In light of mass shootings that have occurred across the country, local event organizers are taking steps to ensure large gatherings are safe. The McCracken County Fair began Tuesday in Paducah. Law enforcement officials and local leaders are working to make sure the event is secure. McCracken...
MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – Changes have been made to Marion’s water distribution schedule. To pick up water, you must show an ID. Officials ask that this water be used for cooking and drinking. If you need to make special arrangements due to health or transportation issues, call 270-965-2266. Location: 131 Rochester Ave. (Old National Guard […]
PADUCAH, Ky. - As shockwaves from the May shooting of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash continue to reverberate across the area, officials and others with knowledge of the case are speaking out against a prison and parole “revolving door” they see as partly responsible for Cash’s death.
Marion, Kentucky asks for state's help to find a sustainable water solution, rallies around businesses. Marion, Kentucky now has just six to seven days of water left. As the water crisis continues, the city stresses the need for rain over the holiday weekend is critical. Meantime, the city is making...
Comments / 0