ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

Polk County Sheriff Needs Your Help ID’ing Davenport Dollar General Armed Robbery Suspects

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

DAVENPORT, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information that could help identify two suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred at about 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Dollar General store at 41491 US 27 North near Davenport.

The robbery could possibly be related to an armed robbery that occurred later Sunday evening at a Marathon store in the city of Winter Haven, as well as several robberies that have occurred in Highlands County since June 28th.

Both suspects dressed in dark clothing, wore ski masks, and were armed with handguns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUkA9_0gUkwR5U00

If anyone has any information that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Brittany Wright at 863-944-9925 (case #22-27650).

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

  • CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
  • DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone
  • DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest

In the news: FBI Assisting In Finding Illinois 4th Of July Parade Day Shooter That Killed At Least 6

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Arrested In Valrico Shooting Homicide

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting homicide investigation in a Valrico neighborhood. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., HCSO received a phone call reporting a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of
VALRICO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
Davenport, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Highlands County, FL
Highlands County, FL
Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Carjacking suspect pointed unloaded BB gun at Pinellas deputies before he was fatally shot, chief says

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Fbi#National Headlines#Android
WFLA

Man killed by garbage truck in Manatee County described as creative, kind

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a man’s death after he was killed in an “industrial accident” Tuesday evening. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said that Waste Pro employee Leroy Firestone, 58, was performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck. Firestone was standing on a ladder when the […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
click orlando

Missing endangered Clermont teen found, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police say a missing 16-year-old who was considered endangered has been found. Police said Gabriel Antonio Betancourt was last seen around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday at Hillside Villa Apartments. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest...
CLERMONT, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Billy Fletcher, 35 of Mena was arrested on three Felony Failure to Appear Warrants. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 375 E near Mena in reference to the complainant receiving threatening messages. June 28, 2022. Deputies responded to a structure fire at a residence on Hillcrest Lane near...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida police officer charged with DUI in patrol car

APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Apopka police officer was reportedly charged with DUI after he was pulled over in a marked patrol vehicle in Eustis on his way to work Monday. WFTV reported Oscar Mayorga was pulled over by Eustis police officers after they saw him driving recklessly. When he was pulled over, police saw Mayorga had an open beer can in the car’s center cupholder.
APOPKA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Caught on Camera: Lightning bolt fries deputy’s patrol car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy had a close call with a lightning bolt last week, and it was all caught on video. The deputy was driving on Interstate 75 on July 1 when lightning hit just in front of her patrol vehicle. It was strong enough to disable much of the electronics inside. No one was hurt.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy