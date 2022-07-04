Polk County Sheriff Needs Your Help ID’ing Davenport Dollar General Armed Robbery Suspects

DAVENPORT, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information that could help identify two suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred at about 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Dollar General store at 41491 US 27 North near Davenport.

The robbery could possibly be related to an armed robbery that occurred later Sunday evening at a Marathon store in the city of Winter Haven, as well as several robberies that have occurred in Highlands County since June 28th.

Both suspects dressed in dark clothing, wore ski masks, and were armed with handguns.

If anyone has any information that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Brittany Wright at 863-944-9925 (case #22-27650).

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest

In the news: FBI Assisting In Finding Illinois 4th Of July Parade Day Shooter That Killed At Least 6

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement