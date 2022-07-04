One Child And One Adult Killed In Pasco County Apartment Fire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – At approximately 12:20 AM Pasco County Fire Rescue 911 Operators received a call of an apartment fire located at The Park at Ashley Place apartments in New Port Richey.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the building. Due to the size of the building, age of construction, and fire load, a second alarm was called by command.

Firefighters were alerted to the possibility of two people trapped inside. Firefighters rushed up the stairs and into the apartment, where they found an adult and child. Firefighters quickly pulled the two from inside the fire and began to attempt lifesaving interventions.

Both victims were rushed to local hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead.

Investigators from Pasco County Fire Rescue, the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

One firefighter suffered minor burns during firefighting operations, was medically evaluated on the scene, but refused further medical care. It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

