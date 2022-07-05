The Wildest Airbnb Rental Homes in Every State

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

If you’re ready to shake things up with your next vacation, consider booking an Airbnb that strays from the everyday and normal. We’re talking about treehouses, grain silos, houseboats, and other unique rental properties — including a tiny home that sits on a lava field.

We’ve gathered the coolest (and craziest!) Airbnbs from every state so you don’t have to. So as you’re planning how to pay for your dream trip, let your imagination run wild with these unbelievable listings.

Alabama (Ashland) - Cap’s Caboose

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 2 beds, 1 bath

All aboard! The wonderful red decor of Cap’s Caboose (a 1940s-era caboose) is calling all train enthusiasts to embark on this unique overnight journey. Only a few miles south of Ashland, this Airbnb can provide the ideal, cozy basecamp for scouting out the nearby Cheaha State Park. Or you can sit back and relax by the fire pit or pond on the property.

Alaska (Cantwell) - The “Bear” Wall

3 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

If you’re planning a trip to The Last Frontier (Alaska), you might be interested in a true outdoors experience. This Airbnb listing features a canvas tent on an off-grid property near Denali National Park. This means no running water, no electricity, and no internet. But you get the full splendor of the rugged Alaskan wilderness on display and an opportunity to see sled dogs up close.

Arizona (Dolan Springs) - Taylor Mountain Cave Inn Retreat

6 guests, 1 bedroom, 3 beds, 1 bath

Unless you’re part bear or your last name is “Flintstone,” you likely haven’t stayed in a cave. Well, that could be about to change with a visit to the Taylor Mountain Cave Inn Retreat in Dolan Springs, Arizona. This hollowed-out cave isn’t your normal hibernation space. There are plenty of games to keep you occupied and the listing shows Wi-Fi is available. Just be sure you’re driving a four-wheel-drive vehicle if you want to safely arrive at this unique destination.

Arkansas (Eureka Springs) - Stonehaven Castle

13 guests, 4 bedrooms, 7 beds, 3.5 baths

This castle sits on 52 acres of private woods, has an art gallery inside its turret, and a stone patio with a built-in fire pit. Also, did we mention it’s a castle?! That should be more than enough to convince your family and friends to plan a stay here. But if not, tell them about the ultra-plush toilet paper included in all the bathrooms — because that’s a nice touch (literally).

California (Capitola) - Windmill Silo House

12 guests, 6 bedrooms, 7 beds, 3.5 baths

Ready to stay in a windmill? You won’t have to worry about traveling overseas because this incredible Airbnb can be found in Capitola, California. Apart from the eye-catching structure itself, can we also talk about the brightly decorated interior and the amazing location of this listing? It sits right on a creek that leads to the nearby beach.

Colorado (Denver) - Daniels & Fisher Clock Tower

2 guests, 1 bed, 0.5 baths

The Daniels & Fisher Tower is an iconic clock tower in Denver, Colorado. It was built in 1911 and is now offered as one of the coolest Airbnb experiences you might ever lay your eyes on. I mean, where else can you stay inside a clock tower and get access to an observation deck in a major U.S. city?

Connecticut (Norwich) - Water Forest Retreat

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 0.5 baths

This Airbnb is aptly named, as it provides a welcome retreat from nearby neighborhoods and activities. The octagonal house is located on 100 acres of forest and right next to a brook. The rustic home and natural settings offer visitors an environment that’s conducive to a relaxing atmosphere.

Delaware (Selbyville) - Boathouse on the Creek

2 guests, 2 beds, 1 bath

Cozy, comfortable, and on the water — what’s not to like about this Airbnb? For a couple, this spot couldn’t be more inviting. You have everything you need for cooking and entertaining on the inside, but the real treat is on the outside. The water is a few steps away from the house, which provides excellent views all around. You also get free access to the available kayaks and life preservers.

Florida (Cape Coral) - Mediterranean Villa

12 guests, 5 bedrooms, 6 beds, 5 baths

No need to head to Europe to experience what the Mediterranean is like — Florida has a Mediterranean-style villa awaiting your arrival. This Airbnb astounds with its amazing pool area and location, but you get to enjoy modern amenities as well, such as smart TVs, a game room, and a huge kitchen.

Georgia (Atlanta) - Archimedes’ Nest at the Emu Ranch

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1.5 baths

A quiet and secluded treehouse in Atlanta doesn’t sound real. Mix in the fact that you might see wandering emu, turkeys, swans, and peafowl during your stay and, well, now this place is becoming more fantastical by the second. But it’s real and ready to be booked.

Hawaii (Pāhoa) - The Phoenix House

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

Staying in Hawaii is already going to be fun, but why not try out a tiny home while you’re there? And, of course, let’s make sure the tiny home is located on a lava field. Why? Who cares! It sounds amazing and it’s unlikely you’ll have this same experience anywhere else. After all, the world only has so many active volcanoes.

Idaho (Boise) - Big Idaho Potato Hotel

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

How do you follow up a tiny home on a lava field? In what’s possibly the most Idahoan way you can imagine — with a giant potato. It’s so perfectly bizarre and fitting to find a potato Airbnb near Boise that it doesn’t even matter if it’s actually a cool place to stay. But then you look at the listing and it seems cool! Touché, Idaho.

Illinois (Oak Park) - Burton H. Hales Mansion

16 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 beds, 1.5 baths

This mansion, which is basically a castle, can be the venue of your dreams for a wedding or other type of event. It has four bedrooms and a performance hall, as well as front and side courtyards. The price can be steep, but for one-off events, it might be worth it.

Indiana (Miller Beach) - Villa Santorini

16 guests, 9 bedrooms, 22 beds, 6 baths

Sandy dunes, beautiful water, and unforgettable sunsets — we must be in … Indiana? Perhaps surprising, but yes, that’s correct! This beachfront villa Airbnb sits adjacent to the Indiana Dunes National Park and along the shores of Lake Michigan. With room for 16 guests, it provides a spacious and comfortable setting for a variety of large gatherings.

Iowa (Washington) - All Aboard Train Depot

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1 bath

This Airbnb should be a delight for train enthusiasts, as it’s themed after a turn-of-the-century railroad depot. Additionally, it’s also situated next to active railroad tracks. If you choo-choo choose to (sorry, I had to), you can walk from the home to downtown Washington, where restaurants and other shops await.

Kansas (Russell) - Good Karma Micro-Dairy

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1 bath

When the first few photos on the listing are all animals, you know this Airbnb is more about the experience than where you’re resting your head at night. And to be clear, this Airbnb is located on a 185-acre farm. So you’ll be able to see loads of animals, including cats, dogs, goats, cows, chickens, and horses. You also have access to all the farmland, which offers plenty of hiking and exploring opportunities.

Kentucky (Shelbyville) - Bond Loft

10 guests, 5 bedrooms, 5 beds, 3 baths

This former clothing factory space has been transformed into what the hosts describe as, “a scene from a James Bond movie.” And judging by the photos, the description rings true. In addition, the listing has a certain coolness factor that simply invites bourbon sipping and comfortable lounging. And why do I feel like a charcuterie board would be appropriate? The poker table and skeeball machine fit right in.

Louisiana (New Orleans) - Voodoo Villa

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

New Orleans charm and Voodoo art go hand-in-hand in this Airbnb suite. You get all the colors and life of a Mardi Gras celebration right inside your apartment — but without all the noise. That is, unless a marching band is practicing outside. The Voodoo Villa is only four blocks from the French Quarter and three blocks from Bourbon Street, so the festivities and many popular attractions are within walking distance.

Maine (Bremen) - Lobsterman’s Lodge

5 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 beds, 1 bath

When you think of Maine, you inevitably think of lobster. It’s just a given. But the typical Maine experience doesn’t often include staying in a home that’s part of a Maine town’s working waterfront. From this Airbnb, you can see the lobster boats coming and going from your second-floor viewpoints. If you’re interested in tasting what’s being caught, check out the lobster shack at the end of the wharf.

Maryland (Lusby) - Cove Point Lighthouse Keeper’s House

16 guests, 6 bedrooms, 10 beds, 4.5 baths

How often do you get to stay at an Airbnb next to a lighthouse? Not too often, I’d wager. And this lighthouse has a bit of history to it, having first been established in 1828 and still continuing its operations today. Staying at this property includes access to a small, private beach.

Massachusetts (North Adams) - Mahican Cabin

2 guests, 1 bed, 2 baths

This small cabin sits atop a slice of paradise, also known as the highest peak of the Hoosac Range. It borders 750 acres of protected land, which means you get amazing views of the Berkshires. To help you relax in this serene environment, the hosts have provided a fire pit, outdoor dining area, hammock, and charcoal grill.

Michigan (Lupton) - Zeron’s Island

12 guests, 3 bedrooms, 6 beds, 2 baths

How does an off-grid log cabin on a private island sound? To me, it sounds (and looks) like an outdoor paradise and a prime gathering place for friends and family. Along with access to an entire island and an 850-acre lake, you also have options for cookouts, yard games, and more.

Minnesota (Alexandria) - Luxury Grain Bin Suite

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

Do grain bins and luxury go together? You wouldn’t think so, but in this Minnesota Airbnb, they do. You can rent out individual rooms among these grain bins, with around seven or eight total rooms available. Views of the adjacent lake and nearby fields provide an ideal backdrop for a relaxed stay.

Mississippi (Jackson) - The Funky Monkey Cottage

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 2 beds, 1 bath

This monkey-themed cottage has, you guessed it, a lot of monkey decor. The host has loved monkeys for a long time, and that love has been translated into this colorful and inviting Airbnb. The Funky Monkey is located in the Fondren area of Jackson, which is known as an artistic and social hub.

Missouri (Buffalo) - Dallas County Jail Hotel

8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 7 beds, 2 baths

Want to stay in a jail without actually going to jail? Missouri has you covered with its Dallas County Jail Hotel. This is definitely a themed Airbnb, but, to be clear, this building was once a jail. Now that’s pretty neat, and sure to prove immensely interesting for some guests. Families might get a kick out of the jail cells and bunks, as well as countless other touches provided by the host.

Montana (Clancy) - Creekside Hideaway

12 guests, 2 bedrooms, 10 beds, 1 bath

Have you always wanted to stay in some mounds of earth? Then look no further! This uniquely-constructed home’s architecture is nothing like what you’d typically expect to find in the U.S., and it may remind you of a certain Shire and the homes of its inhabitants. The inside of the home is beautifully decorated and you’ll be sure to get a kick out of the sleeping nooks and the tree-trunk shower.

Nebraska (Springview) - The Auditorium

10 guests, 2 bedrooms, 10 beds, 2 baths

The Auditorium is a massive space of an Airbnb that’s suitable for large groups of families and friends. And you better be comfortable getting cozy with your other guests because most of you will be in the common space together (like a big sleepover!). Oh, and by the way, there’s a full gymnasium upstairs — in case you want to roller skate or dance or whatever.

Nevada (Goldfield) - Hard Luck Castle

8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 beds, 3 baths

This. Place. Is. Awesome! It’s a castle in middle-of-nowhere Nevada (close to Death Valley National Park) that has countless cool features. This includes the actual look of the home, which you’ll quickly notice is a lot of green over brick and stone. The main building is large and circular, and it houses a glass viewing deck at the top for catching the beautiful desert colors and stargazing at night. And since there’s nobody else around, light pollution shouldn’t be an issue.

New Hampshire (South Acworth) - 13 Hills

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

13 Hills is an earth-sheltered home, which typically means some or all of the structure has been built against earth. The property sits in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire and offers plenty of picturesque views of the area. Included with your stay is a full “breakfast by Byll,” which turns your stay into the real bed and breakfast deal.

New Jersey (Margate City) - Lucy the Elephant

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

This is Lucy, a giant elephant that has been living in Margate, New Jersey since 1881. If you didn’t know, Lucy is a National Historic Landmark. (You know, like the Statue of Liberty and Mt. Rushmore.) If you’re lucky, you might be able to book a stay here one day. A few guests have already been able to stay in this six-story behemoth, so hopefully more people will have the same opportunity in the future.

New Mexico (El Prado) - Taos Earthship

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

Near Taos, New Mexico, you’ll find the Greater World Earthship Community — an off-grid neighborhood of about 60 homes that seeks to live through sustainable concepts. This earthship was built from recycled materials over the span of eight years by the host. The electricity comes from solar panels and the water comes from the sky. This isn’t a home you’d find in a typical housing development.

New York (Hudson) - Space 428

4 guests, 3 beds, 2 baths

This former church building has been converted into an Airbnb with an open floor plan. It still resembles a church from the outside, which might be confusing for anyone looking to attend morning mass. On the inside, you still get plenty of church elements, such as the pulpit and some stained glass windows, but you also get enough space to hold dinner parties and other events.

North Carolina (Asheville) - Hobbit Knoll

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 2 beds, 1 bath

The famous works of J.R.R Tolkien clearly inspired this home. It’s an excellent homage to the homes of the Shire hobbits, including the massive circular door leading to the bedroom. You can almost imagine Gandalf coming to pay a visit before the start of a new adventure. Add in the beautiful views and you’ve got yourself a memorable stay.

North Dakota (Luverne) - Train Depot

8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 0 baths

This 1890 train depot structure still features a loading dock deck and ramp, taking you back to a simpler time. A time without Wi-Fi (unless you bring your own) or a private bathroom. But that’s all part of this rustic experience in the North Dakota wilderness. Be sure to pack some food and snacks to help enjoy your visit at this remote property.

Ohio (Amherst) - Bock’s Jukejoint

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 2 baths

Looking at the photos, it’s hard to tell what exactly is going on here, but we love it! It’s so colorful and well lit, and there are loads of details, such as a shuffleboard table in the saloon, a keg urinal, and a full music stage. There’s also a karaoke machine for belting out some tunes. Like the description says, it seems like a magical place.

Oklahoma (Eufaula) - Bigfoot’s Treehouse

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 5 beds, 1 bath

Giving your Airbnb a “treehouse” description can mean many different things. But this property actually looks like a house in a tree, which is pretty cool. Though, it may or may not seem as cool if the treehouse starts swaying in the wind along with the two red oaks it’s attached to — which the property description says it will do. Still, the location of this home and the 110-ft ramp leading up to it are very unique.

Oregon (Portland) - Flamingo House

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

The Flamingo House is described as the ideal location for remote workers and travelers who want something a bit out of the ordinary. What’s so different about this house? Well, it floats! Just about 10 minutes from downtown Portland, you can experience what it’s like to live on a river. But not in a houseboat, just a house that acts like a boat (without the rocking).

Pennsylvania (Elverson) - The Gatehouse at Dreamwood Farm

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1.5 baths

This property looks incredible. The farm, called Dreamwood Farm, has beautiful grounds and The Gatehouse looks like it was pulled straight from a magazine — everything is pristine and situated exactly how it should be. As a guest, you get to enjoy the dock on the lake, a fire pit, picnic tables, and viewing the longhorn cattle in the meadow.

Rhode Island (Providence) - Aulneau Vintage Tugboat

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1.5 baths

Looking for a unique experience? This old tugboat was originally part of the Canadian Coast Guard and built in 1956. Now, it’s been converted into a floating Airbnb, but it still has plenty of ship details, including portholes and a ship wheel. If you’re ready to disembark, the property is located within walking distance of downtown Providence and nearby restaurants and bars.

South Carolina (Hilton Head Island) - The Private Islands of Old House Cay

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 beds, 2.5 baths

This listing allows for complete access to three private islands about 10 minutes from Hilton Head Island. These islands are only accessible by boat, with transportation provided by the host. Even though you won’t be far from civilization, it will feel like you’re in a remote and secluded location. Boating, fishing, kayaking, and lounging around are all welcomed and encouraged.

South Dakota (Watertown) - Silverstar Barn

5 guests, 1 bedroom, 3 beds, 1 bath

Doesn’t staying in a cowboy-esque barn in South Dakota just sound like the right thing to do? The Silverstar Barn can be your rustic getaway when traveling through the Mount Rushmore State or if you’re in the area to visit the attractions. But don’t let the decor fool you, all the appliances are updated, so you can still enjoy modern amenities.

Tennessee (Newport) - Meadow View

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 3 beds, 1 bath

If you want to skirt the line of camping and just staying in a house, consider glamping. Glamorous camping, or glamping, let’s you get a taste of what camping is all about (being outdoors), but removes many of what some people would consider unnecessary additions — such as sleeping on the hard ground or having to start a fire from scratch. This luxury glamping hideaway has a bathroom, shower, kitchenette, and Wi-Fi. Not too shabby for your next “camping” trip.

Texas (Ladonia) - Air Castle

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1 bath

If you’re afraid of heights, maybe skip this property. If you’re not, this place looks amazing. What looks like part of a climbing or rappelling wall from afar is actually one of the most unique Airbnbs you’re likely to see. This treehouse destination has five balconies, a hot tub on the third floor, and a viewing area on the sixth floor, which is 50 feet high. From any of the viewpoints, you might catch glimpses of deer, wild hogs, armadillos, and other wildlife.

Utah (Oljato-Monument Valley) - Traditional Navajo Hogan

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

A hogan is a traditional Navajo dwelling built with local trees and mud that can stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. This property features a few modern amenities (not all located in the hogan), such as a bathroom, showers, and a propane stove. The Monument Valley Tribal Park Visitor Center is located nearby.

Vermont (Clarendon) - Kingsley Grist Mill

4 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 beds, 2 baths

The Kingsley Grist Mill is a one-of-a-kind property and national historic site in Clarendon, Vermont. It’s been featured on the Netflix series, “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,” and is only available for bookings through Airbnb. Part of its appeal is its location overlooking the Mill River and proximity to the Appalachian Trail and nearby ski resorts.

Virginia (Fairfield) - Blue Tipi

3 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bath

This large and comfortable tipi sits on a small farm near Lexington, Virginia. If you’re interested in a glamping experience, this might be a spot to consider. The tipi itself has a comfortable bed, heat, and a Keurig coffee machine. You can also access a bathroom and shower next door. Nearby activities include hiking, swimming, and brewery tours.

Washington (Sequim) - Lavender Castle

12 guests, 2 bedrooms, 4 beds, 2 baths

Sequim is known for its lavender fields and an annual lavender festival. So it just makes sense for a lavender castle to exist in the area. This castle features a fireplace, wood slab dining table, curved stairway, and a variety of medieval decor. With room for up to 12 guests, you can hold many a feast and banquet.

West Virginia (Baker) - Tiny Home with Sauna

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

You’ll likely be spending most of your time in the tiny home part of this listing, but the included sauna is sure to warrant a visit or five. The views around the property look amazing, which helps build the overall relaxation experience you’re sure to have.

Wisconsin (Cedarburg) - Big Red Barn

8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1 bath

Who wouldn’t want to stay in a big, red barn? Especially one with modern amenities. Move aside, dairy cows, it’s time for Airbnb guests to enjoy the basketball court and wood-burning sauna. Not to mention a pool table, bar area, and wraparound deck.

Wyoming (Cody) - Sheepherders Wagon

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

Interested in experiencing the life of a sheepherder? Then check out this sheepherders wagon in Wyoming for a night or two and see how ranchers lived out in the fields. Of course, you’ll have a few extra comforts to get by, such as a nice mattress, Wi-Fi, a heater, electricity, and … well, you get the picture. But it’s still a unique experience!

Bottom line

The U.S. is chock-full of insanely cool (and some slightly weird) rental properties, all awaiting a visit from adventurous travelers. Unfortunately, there are always costs associated with vacations and trips. To help reduce your travel expenses, use the best travel credit cards.

