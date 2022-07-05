ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kat Von D's $12.5 Million Mansion Just Hit The Market And It Comes Complete With A Red Pool

Apparently, tattoo artist Kat Von D's home is up for sale– and the estate matches her gothic style perfectly.

The three-story Victorian mansion listed at $12.5 million is located on Lorraine Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, and sits on just over a half-acre lot.

It was built in 1896 by Isaac Newton Van Nuys and has since undergone some major renovations and upgrades.

Guests arrive through the property's iron gates and tall privacy hedges before meeting the home's gothic and moody exterior– with dark red brickwork complemented by black roofing and panel detailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npYnS_0gUkw2Lo00
themls.com; pictured above is the exterior of the home

The property's labyrinthine landscape also features a chef's garden, an outdoor hidden bar, and a massive driveway equipped with a car turntable. In other words, you will never have to pull a "three-point-turn" again.

But, the land's real show-stopper is the red swimming pool and spa area. That's right– the water inside both the pool and hot tub is blood red, which perfectly ties together the entire estate's dark vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAt1Q_0gUkw2Lo00
themls.com; pictured above is the red pool

The inside of the mansion is nothing to scoff at, either. At over twelve thousand square feet, the home features ten bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.

Its traditional floor plan and woodwork are contrasted by the unconventional, gothic decor– including sprawling red carpets, velvet couches, and chandeliers in nearly every room.

You can even host spectacular events in the home's automated theater, which is equipped with surround sound, a stage, a side room, and a bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgeY9_0gUkw2Lo00
themls.com; pictured above is a view inside

Although despite the home's extremely unique aesthetic that's fit for lovers of all things dark, it costs a pretty penny.

According to Realtor.com's monthly payment calculator, hopeful buyers would have to cough up a mortgage payment of over seventy thousand dollars per month.

Plus, you need a $2.5 million down payment and another five hundred thousand dollars saved up for the closing costs. To learn more about the property, visit the listing linked here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7W4N_0gUkw2Lo00
themls.com; pictured above is another view inside

