CHICAGO — A vigil will be held Wednesday night for Diamond and Tionda Bradley, the young Bronzeville sisters who went missing 22 years ago. Diamond was 3 and Tionda 10 when they went missing from their home in 2001. The case generated national attention, but the girls have not been found. Their family “continues to cling to the hope that one day they may be found,” according to a news release.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO