La Crosse, WI

Some businesses at La Crosse’s Riverfest take financial losses amid rainfall

By Rob Romano
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It rained for hours in the city of La Crosse and in surrounding areas on Monday, July 4, at a time when businesses at Riverfest are usually making a great deal of revenue.

Brendon Dry, who works at Tom Thumb Donuts, said the donut shop had already lost some money on July 4 as of midday.

Meanwhile, at Arkansas-based Paizi’s Gyros, where Juan Vargas works as a vendor, business was slow on Monday. Vargas said this is the first year that Paizi’s came to Riverfest.

“It’s pretty slow not going to lie but yesterday we had an amazing day,” Vargas said. “It’s kind of giving us a little break,” he added.

However, not all businesses took financial hits during the rainfall on July 4.

Jim Heron says he’s been the owner of Fresh Fries since he was 16. The 23-year-old entrepreneur said it cost him about $25,000 to have two trailers at Riverfest. But even with that investment and the July 4 rain in La Crosse, he still made plenty of money.

“I will more than break even yes,” he said.

La Crosse, WI
