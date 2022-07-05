ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Denver Gazette's forecast for July 5

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot start to the day with...

www.9news.com

CBS Denver

Colorado weather: More severe weather expected for Eastern Plains

A bumpy afternoon of severe weather for Colorado. Our Eastern Plains saw several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and even a few Tornado Warnings. Large hail pummeled many areas in the northeast along with a deluge of very intense rain. More of this is possible again on Thursday. Storms don't look to be nearly as widespread as Wednesday, but the ones that do develop will pack a punch of hail and heavy rain. Severe storms are likely once again for the eastern plains, and possibly even here in Denver. By Friday high pressure is starting to dig back in. This dries us out a bit more and warms us up to the 90s once again. This weekend we will be close to 100 degrees, and it's looking more likely that we crack into the triple digits. It should be hot and windy with isolated storms this weekend. 
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Monsoon thunderstorms raise concerns about flash flooding

Monsoon moisture streaming into Colorado on Tuesday will cause an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the state and especially in the mountains. The rain will be heavy at times and if thunderstorms persist over Colorado's burn scars from recent wildfires long enough, there could be flash flooding. The primary concern is the scar above I-70 in Glenwood Canyon from the Grizzly Creek wildfire in 2020. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and it's possible I-70 could be closed even before rain arrives as a precautionary measure.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Hit and miss thunderstorms expected daily along with summer heat

DENVER (KDVR) — A few thunderstorms will be possible along the Front Range and through metro Denver early in the evening on your holiday. Most storms will be east of the area by 9 p.m. allowing firework displays to proceed. We will have another round of scattered thunderstorms on...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9 wildflower hikes that are 45 minutes or less from Denver

DENVER — Wildflower season is underway and the flowers are looking especially vibrant across Colorado. Sometimes life gets in the way of making the drive into Colorado's high country. Luckily, there are plenty of places to enjoy the summer season within a few minutes of Denver. Some of these...
DENVER, CO
9News

Little Man Ice Cream opens new Denver location

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Little Man Ice Cream has opened the doors at its newest location. The ice cream shop held a grand opening Monday at Englewood's Kent Place shopping center at Hampden Avenue and South University Boulevard. At 3455 South University Boulevard, Little Man Ice Cream's eighth location was...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
#Thunderstorms
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Elbert County in east central Colorado South central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 246 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Kiowa, or 30 miles southeast of Denver, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Elbert and south central Arapahoe Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Westword

Metro Denver Average Home Price Rises Again

Last month, the average price of a detached home in metro Denver fell for the first time since January, offering hope of a long-awaited temperature decrease for the area's blazing-hot housing market. But despite numerous metrics that suggest cooling should be happening, the just-released July market trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors shows that the detached-home average rose again last month — and the median price did, too.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Metro Denver Areas With the Highest Rents Now

Rents are up in the Mile High City and every other metro community analyzed in the July 2022 Denver report from Apartment List — some modestly, many sharply. The latest figures continue a brutal trend that's developed over recent months and doesn't appear to be waning. Signs seemed to...
DENVER, CO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Denver

Living in a landlocked state like Colorado usually means seafood is firmly off the table. To spite this notion, world-class chefs in Denver have found a way to serve the freshest seafood in establishments all across the city. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints, seafood restaurants litter the Mile-High City....
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

This I-25 Exit Consistently Has The Cheapest Gas In The Northern Colorado Area

Cheap gas in Colorado, or anywhere for that matter, is hard to find right now. This particular I-25 exit in the Northern Colorado area always seems to have the cheapest gas. Gas prices are crazy these days... As crazy as they've ever been in my lifetime. I remember ten years ago being upset that gas prices were in the $3.50 range, but at this point, that's cheap. There are ways around it if you utilize King Soopers and other shopping store options where you can cash in points, but what if there was a place where you could always find the cheapest gas in town? This particular exit on I-25 has had the cheapest gas in town for weeks now, have you seen it too?
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cherry Creek Arts Festival returns to Denver

Cherry Creek Arts Festival returned to Cherry Creek North in Denver during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The festival draws hundreds of artists from all over the country and the world. We spoke to an artist who traveled from Texas for the show. She says the pandemic was tough on the art world like everything else. But the industry is bouncing back in a big way now, and not necessarily how people might expect."People were so excited to get back out and to see art, buy art," an artist said. "Thinking about their Zoom backgrounds now, it's funny how it's great for artists, since [people] are back at the festival." This was the festival's thirty-first year.As always, it was free and open to the public.
DENVER, CO

