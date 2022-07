Listen gas prices are absolutely ridiculous right now. I feel it, you feel it. We are all desperately searching for relief at the pump. This, however, is not how you find relief. Over $11,000 worth of gas was stolen from a North Carolina station a few weeks ago. WRAL reports that the theft occurred from the Circle K on June 17th in Hope Mills, NC. Hope Mills is located in Cumberland County. Anyone with knowledge of the incident should contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.

