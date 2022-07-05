SAKURA COLLECTION Fashion Design Award 2022

Downey Hoster of Long and Foster added a new listing for sale at 400 Walmere Way in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. First time offered in 21 years! Come home to your breathtaking Blue Bell oasis with verdant grounds and impeccable gardens highlighted by a tranquil one-acre pond with a dock and fountain! The Barn at Walmere is a renovated stone Bank Barn with a contemporary flair. It was transformed in 1985 into a sophisticated residence with an exquisite landscape including, lush gardens, an arbor covered walking path, and a stable for those who dream of having their horse and equestrian needs at home. Located on a 5.89 acre estate, the barn, built in 1801, was enlarged in 1990 with the conversion of the original silo into four stories of additional living space with dramatic views of the natural woodlands. The sensitive restoration has preserved interior stone walls, the silo, and exposed wooden beams which all characterize the open-living concept of this unique home. The sunlit dining area overlooks the woods and leads to a contemporary and spotless kitchen which includes a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Thermador double convection ovens, two sink locations, and spacious storage and counters. From the kitchen, enter the main level of the preserved silo through French doors to the Family Room to enjoy at your leisure with a spectacular view of the gardens. A spiral staircase within the silo will take you to an exercise room, a full bath, and a loft to complete the four unique floors. Return to the main floor of the home which boasts a welcoming living room with wood burning fireplace, and outdoor access to the deck where one can enjoy a panoramic view of the gardens and pond. Conveniently work from home in either the main floor office, or the upper den/ office area. The first floor Master Suite features two expansive walk in closets, a luxurious bath which includes dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub and indoor and outdoor showers. The outdoor shower is located on a deck outside the Master bedroom and overlooks the privacy of woods. Continuing through the home, another circular staircase leads to the second level consisting of two bedrooms, a full bathroom and the upper den area overlooking the vaulted main level living space. A two zone geothermal HVAC system keeps the home at a consistently comfortable temperature year-round while lessening reliance on fossil fuels. This unique get-away paradise is waiting to be discovered and is ideally located in close proximity to center city Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 202. Access to private aviation at nearby Wings Field is a notable plus. Tasteful upgrades retain the character of the original barn and brings you the best of old and new. Modern amenities include high efficiency windows, brand new cedar shake roof , geothermal HVAC powered by well , public water and public sewer. This estate is perfectly suited for those who seek privacy, serenity, beauty, and entertaining.
A new bakery and ice cream shop is opening in Doylestown, PA and these desserts look like nothing I’ve seen before. I saw these heart-shaped cookies and cookie bars on my Instagram feed and just had to know where they came from. It turns out, they all came from...
Escape the humidity in these not-too-far natural swimming spots. When temps soar, it’s so satisfying — and much-needed — to take a dip in refreshingly cool water. While Philly has its fair share of public pools, there’s something fun about tapping into your adventurous side and taking a mini road trip to swim in natural water. We’ve rounded up 10 swimming holes within a three-hour drive of Center City that are guaranteed to help you beat the heat and have a splashin’ good time.
As Wawa continues expanding, Super Wawas replace older, more traditional convenience stores. But those older Wawas still have plenty of life left in them, writes staff photographer Tom Gralish for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He’s made it a practice to check up on former Wawa stores and see what’s become of...
The City of Philadelphia has come under fire for commissioning a statue of Harriet Tubman from a white sculptor without opening the field of competition to other artists, including those of color. After Wesley Wofford’s Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom, a traveling bronze sculpture depicting the famed abolitionist leading a child by the hand, generated tremendous positive attention during its three-month stay outside Philly’s City Hall earlier this year, the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (aka Creative Philadelphia) offered Wofford a $500,000 commission to create a similar, permanent monument to stand in the same place.
Crab cakes at Capt’n Chucky’s Crab Cake in Yardley come in a variety of styles but one thing is universal to all of them – there is no filler to detract from their delicious taste, writes Diana Cercone for the Bucks County Magazine. “We do not use...
Spread Bagelry, Shade Store and Buff City Soap are among several retailers that have signed new leases at the King of Prussia Town Center, pushing the 263,423-square-foot center up to 98.7% occupancy, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The center also saw two recent openings: Cork & Candles, where you can...
We had come to share stories, mourn the loss of the trees, and build a movement. We gathered on a warm Saturday in late April, at the place where Haddington Woods meets Karakung Golf Course, in the shade of a sugar maple that had been spared by the lumber trucks.
The superlatives begin to feel overused, but they are the only ways to describe Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park and its founder. At 110 rooms, it is currently the largest surviving Gilded Age mansion in the Philadelphia area. Its 268-foot enfilade–a suite of rooms aligned to create an unobstructed view from one end of its east wing to the other end of the west wing–is the longest in any residential building in the United States. The estate was built between 1897 and 1899 for Peter A. B. Widener, who owned the most Rembrandts of any private collector except Buckingham Palace.
In 1959, the Nile Swim Club in Yeadon celebrated its grand opening, the first Black-owned swim club in the country, writes Campbell Robertson for The New York Times. But as the Black children waded into the water, there was a realization. “None us knew how to swim,” said Bill Mellis,...
Shoppers on Kennett Square’s State Street can now get a side of candy with their tea since the opening of Mrs. Robinson’s Sweets and Treats. On Memorial Day, the shop, an offspring of Marlene Robinson’s tea shop, opened its doors at 131 East State Street. The candy...
The gateway to Drexel Hill is underway as the decades-old Drexeline Shopping Center at 5100 State Road undergoes a $100 million redevelopment to become the Drexeline Town Center, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal. MCB Real Estate of Baltimore and its partner, the Hampshire Cos. of Morristown, New Jersey,...
We're sending huge congratulations out to a pizzeria in Haddon Township after it was the ONLY one in all of South Jersey to be featured on a national list. An Italian-based website called 50toppizza.it, which touts itself as a 'guide to the best pizzerias in the world', recently listed its picks for 50 Top Pizzas in the U.S.
Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, presents the return of the 15th Annual Car Show and Street Festival, hosted in partnership with the Northeast Muscle Car Club, slated for Sunday, July 31 from 11am – 4pm spanning from Broad Street to Dickinson Street. Attendees can expect nearly 200 muscle, classic, antique, custom, and show cars, trucks, and motorcycles lined along East Passyunk Avenue, with a plethora of street vendors, sidewalk sales, family activities, live music, and regional craft artisans.
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Philly’s Fourth of July celebrations disrupted by shooting. Philadelphians came out to the Parkway to celebrate July Fourth — here are colorful photos...
Opening Night Dinner at Marc Vetri's Fiore Rosso located at 915 Lancaster Ave in Bryn Mawr. Fiore Rosso means "red flower" in Italian. Realtors Dana Friedman and Kevin Waddy treated me to a sumptuous dinner. Kevin is so much fun - I love how he makes me laugh plus he is so knowledgeable about food. The evening was filled with delicious food and even better company.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Security is tight on the Ben Franklin Parkway as Philadelphia celebrates the Fourth of July. Following a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade near Chicago, Philadelphia police say they are monitoring the situation.
The shooting left six people dead and at least 30 injured in Highland Park, Illinois.
In the wake of the shooting, Philly police say they are working to ensure those celebrating the day at the Wawa Welcome America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and in other parts of the city, are safe.
Police say Homeland Security Unit resources are on hand, as well as Emergency...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A dog from Haddon Township, New Jersey, is making history. Savannah became the first dog to walk around the world.
Tom Turcich adopted Savannah in 2015. Shortly after, the pair set off to trot the globe.
Seven years later, the pair completed the trek across six continents and 38 countries.
Turcich is just the 10th person ever to record the feat and Savannah is the only dog ever to do it.
The first-ever music scholarship created in honor of the iconic and incomparable Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was awarded to Sierra Guilmartin, a recent graduate at Philadelphia High School for Girls. Guilmartin (’22) plans to pursue music at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia in the Fall.
