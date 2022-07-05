Red White and Boom 4th of July Event in Salisbury

Now that we’ve reached the peak tourist season in the Cape Region, let’s take a look at Rehoboth Beach 90 years ago. This photograph was made by J. Victor Dallin Aug. 9, 1932. It’s one of many of the East Coast in the Hagley Museum’s collection. A few notable observations include the railroad turning off Rehoboth Avenue and cutting across Wilmington, Delaware and Brooklyn avenues; Funland’s predecessor Playland, including a nice-sized ferris wheel; the Carlton Hotel, looking pretty similar to today; and the lack of any development north of the Henlopen Hotel, including all of North Shores and Ocean Drive out to Gordons Pond. The sand-covered street nearest the camera appears to be New Castle Street.

