Salisbury, MD

Red White and Boom 4th of July Event in Salisbury

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md- The Red White and Boom 4th of July celebration will take place Monday from 6:30 pm...

WBOC

5th of July Fireworks and Fun in Ocean City

The fireworks contractor had to back out of the plans for July 4th in Ocean City. The fireworks were moved to July 5th. A live concert featuring Delmarva native Jay Copeland was also set in northside park.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Lineup announced for Milford Ladybug Festival scheduled for July 30

The lineup for this month’s Milford Ladybug Music Festival is out. The event takes place Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 9 p.m. Gable Music Ventures produces the event. Its CEO Gayle Dillman says the Milford festival will look like their Wilmington event in May. “We will have music...
MILFORD, DE
Salisbury, MD
Maryland Government
Salisbury, MD
WMDT.com

Bethany Beach 4th of July Parade returns

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- After a 2 year hiatus, Bethany Beach’s 4th of July parade returned to downtown, featuring parade floats, musical acts, VIP visitors and more. “It’s so important to us, our town has 1,000 residents through out the year and this weekend it swells to over 25,000,” said event Director Julie Malewski.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 4 Stopping off in Salisbury to discuss kindness and crab cakes with former Fratelli’s bus boy Mayor Day

Salisbury mayor Jake Day tells Nestor about life on the shore and what makes a small town great. On Day 4 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor awakened in Ocean City and moved west to Salisbury for an afternoon of civic discussion about the town everyone passes on the way to the beach. Mayor Jake Day and a whole contingent at Fratelli’s were very kind to us. So kind that the Secretary of Kindness came by for a chat, too.
SALISBURY, MD
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May – Lewes Ferry's post

July is here and so is the Ferry Park Summer Concert Series! Kicking things off this Wednesday, 7/6, is BSTREETBAND, the original Springsteen tribute. Head over to the Cape May terminal green tomorrow afternoon starting at 4:30— admission is free! For more info: http://ow.ly/kWaI50JORbr. Source ». TAGS: Things to...
CAPE MAY, NJ
WMDT.com

2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO ONE OF THESE DELAWARE STATE FAIR CONCERTS: SAM HUNT, TRACE ADKINS, ZZ TOP, OR HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON GOOD MORNING DELMARVA 5AM-7AM BEGINNING TUESDAY, JULY 12 THROUGH FRIDAY, JULY 15. 2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest Official Rules. No purchase...
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

Historic Berlin Church Launches Restore The Light Campaign

BERLIN – With the help of grant funding and community support, a local church is hoping to restore its 110-year-old stained glass windows. Stevenson United Methodist’s Restore the Light Committee has launched a campaign to restore more than 34 stained glass windows at the church. Now, with a grant from the Humphreys Foundation, church members are hoping to raise the remaining funds to preserve a piece of history.
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

Aerial look at Rehoboth in 1932

Now that we’ve reached the peak tourist season in the Cape Region, let’s take a look at Rehoboth Beach 90 years ago. This photograph was made by J. Victor Dallin Aug. 9, 1932. It’s one of many of the East Coast in the Hagley Museum’s collection. A few notable observations include the railroad turning off Rehoboth Avenue and cutting across Wilmington, Delaware and Brooklyn avenues; Funland’s predecessor Playland, including a nice-sized ferris wheel; the Carlton Hotel, looking pretty similar to today; and the lack of any development north of the Henlopen Hotel, including all of North Shores and Ocean Drive out to Gordons Pond. The sand-covered street nearest the camera appears to be New Castle Street.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Salisbury University’s $75M 'We Are SU' Campaign Comes to an End

SALISBURY, Md. - Following three years of the public phase of friend-raising and fundraising, Salisbury University and the SU Foundation, Inc., have surpassed the $75 million goal for “We Are SU: The Campaign for Salisbury University,” the largest such initiative in campus history. In all, the campaign raised...
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Petitioners Secure Needed Signatures; Sports Complex Issue To Be On Ballot

SNOW HILL– Voters will have the chance to weigh in on bond funding related to a sports complex following a successful petition drive. The citizen committee working on a petition for referendum regarding Worcester County’s use of more than $11 million in bond funding to develop a sports complex announced this week that it collected more than enough signatures to trigger a referendum.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Equine rescue hosting Quarter Auction to continue their mission of helping animals

DELAWARE- Changing Fates Equine Rescue is hosting a Quarter Auction on July 30 at the Laurel Fire Department to raise money to support animals in their care. The rescue helps locate abused and neglected horses. They then rescue, rehabilitate, retrain, and re-home these animals. The Equine Rescue not only helps horses, but they’ve adopted other animals as well.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Millsboro Post Office to Hold Area Job Fair

MILLSBORO, Del.- The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair on Wednesday, July 6 at the Millsboro Post Office, 100 Main St., Millsboro DE 19966, to fill positions not only at that office, but for surrounding offices as well. The fair will be from 11 a.m. – 3...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Berlin recognized as a 2022 Travelers Choice Award from Tripadvisor

BERLIN, Md.- America’s Coolest Small Town is being recognized on a large scale once again. Main Street Berlin, in Maryland, has won the 2022 Travelers Choice Award from Tripadvisor as one of the top 10% attractions worldwide. The town’s Economic and Community Development Director, Ivy Wells, tells 47ABC they’re...
BERLIN, MD
The Dispatch

Motion To Terminate Contract For Sports Complex Land Fails

SNOW HILL – A motion to cancel the contract to purchase land for a sports complex near Berlin failed with a 3-4 vote after a heated discussion among the Worcester County Commissioners this week. A motion by Commissioner Chip Bertino to cancel the contract to purchase 95 acres adjacent...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

