A great night for Fireworks! But heat and storms possible Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The term “derecho” brings out a certain reaction from people in eastern Iowa, based on recent experiences from August 2020. Tuesday’s experience with a derecho should help set your expectations for a variety of outcomes instead. The definition of a derecho has...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday’s storm has caused intermittent signal issues out of our tower site. We have a temporary solution in place, but with it comes a weaker signal that is prone to glitches. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to resolve the issue as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms continue to look likely today, mainly through early afternoon. Any storm that comes through between now and then may feature heavy rain and gusty wind. This evening, while an isolated storm can’t be ruled out, many spots may stay dry for fireworks displays. Tomorrow, plan on high heat and isolated storms. The heat index tomorrow afternoon may reach 110 in spots! Otherwise, this is a “heat interrupted by storms” kind of week as nearly every night and early morning will feature some storm chances.
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Robert Murphy lives in Hiawatha, and he got lucky when a derecho hit Iowa Tuesday night. “I really didn’t notice a lot, a little bit of wind, but it wasn’t too bad, " said Murphy. “I didn’t lose power. My son lives two blocks over here, he lost power.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A complex weather scenario is ahead for the 4th of July. An area of showers and storms looks likely to move through the state by the morning hours on Monday, a few of which could be strong. The most likely area to see these storms will be along and north of Interstate 80. They will likely last through about 2:00 p.m., with activity diminishing and shifting east from that point onward.
Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones and family struck by car in Louisville. Lifelong friends Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps. On Wednesday, the Cedar Rapids School Board held a work session to discuss the future of its School Resource Program. Students at Cornell College...
Cyber attack at Cedar Rapids Schools shuts down summer programming for the week. Hundreds of families in the Cedar Rapids school district no longer have summer programming this week due to a cyberattack. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Community School Board will meet Wednesday to discuss ways the...
Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival. Show You Care: Cedar Rapids teen writes letters to help fellow LGBTQ+ youth. Updated: 11...
Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Floyd Sandford doesn’t usually walk in circles like along the track, but he has been a walker for quite some time. “I walk to and from work every day,” he explained. “When I first came to Cedar Rapids, I saw Robert Armstrong walking from his home to Armstrong’s department store every day. I thought that was very inspirational.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tim Hautt wasn’t sure how many people would be at the Celebration of Freedom Fireworks in downtown Cedar Rapids on July 4, but he did know that “it gets crazy.”. “You just kind of expect that. If you don’t want to deal with...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person has been displaced after a fire at a mixed use building in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. City officials said it happened at about 3:43 a.m. at 821 3rd Avenue SE. The building, formerly the Moniker 86 Social Club, housed a bar and restaurant and an apartment unit on the upper level. The restaurant and bar have been closed since the derecho.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting July 6th, the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center Pool will close due to a malfunction with the main pool pump. The closure is expected to continue through the day, but a reopening date has not yet been set. Pool staff will release updates on the length of the closure when replacement parts are sourced.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We now have additional details regarding a proposed CO2 pipeline that would go through eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — In July of 1989, Williamsburg, Iowa hosted what is promoted as “The World’s Biggest Beach Party.” The catch is that there was no shoreline. The event featured sand imported from several coastal locations. You could party and enjoy live music, but there was no swimming.
Effective: 2022-07-05 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 1110. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
