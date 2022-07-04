6 dead, 30 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

Parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats. A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks. Hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages then fled in terror. At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded. An hourslong manhunt ensued during which residents hunkered down in businesses or received police escorts to their homes. That ended with a traffic stop and brief chase Monday evening, when authorities detained a man they described as a person of interest. They identified no motive for the attack in Highland Park. That's an affluent community of about 30,000 on Chicago’s north shore.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO