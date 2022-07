MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect who they said ran from the scene of an accident Tuesday morning with a rifle. Officers said they were called to a two-vehicle crash at Greentree Drive and Yale Road in Raleigh just before 7:30 a.m. They said a man was seen running from the crash, armed with a rifle.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO