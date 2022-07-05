ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

“There is much more work to do”: President Biden speaks on Highland Park Shooting

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has reached out by phone to the Illinois governor and mayor of Highland...

nope
1d ago

We’re on it Joey, no worries. There were some misguided people who thought you could do that work, yourself included, but we’ve found they, and you, were very wrong. Never again

9
Getridofdemocrats
1d ago

The only work to be done is getting rid of Biden /Harris & all Democrats, PERIOD!!!

9
James Stanley
2d ago

The Government can’t enforce the laws we have right now

10
 

goodmorningamerica.com

Highland Park parade mass shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

The 21-year-old suspect in the July Fourth parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, was charged Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder. Seven people were killed and at least 38 people were injured when the suspect, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, allegedly opened fire on marchers and revelers, according to police. Eric Rinehart, the Lake County State Attorney, told reporters he will request a judge to hold the alleged gunman while the investigation continues.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Robert Crimo appointed public defender after his parents hire high-profile attorney who represents R Kelly

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has been appointed a public defender after his parents hired a high-profile lawyer - whose clients include R Kelly - to represent them.Mr Crimo made his first appearance in court on seven murder charges on Wednesday, two days after he opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb.Appearing via Zoom from the Lake County jail, Mr Crimo spoke only once to state that he did not have a private attorney. Judge Theodore Potkonjak then paused the hearing and directed him to step into a private meeting with public defender Gregory...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Biden highlights rescued pensions for millions of American workers, retirees

President Biden traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, where he highlighted the administration's plans to prevent workers and retirees from receiving cuts in their pensions under the American Rescue Plan. During his speech he said, “with today’s actions, millions of workers will have the dignified retirement they earned and they deserve."July 6, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
