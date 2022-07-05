ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Gun, marijuana discovered inside vehicle during search

By Brett Crossley
 2 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — Window tint and the odor of marijuana was enough for officers in Williamsport to search a car and locate a firearm and narcotics after it was stopped near High Street and Third Avenue in the city.

Carlos Salinas-Davis initially consented to a search of his vehicle when officers pulled him over on June 8, police said. The 20-year-old Philadelphia man recanted that consent once officers located a plastic container with marijuana residue.

A search warrant was approved by Judge William Solomon after Salinas-Davis’ vehicle was towed to the impound lot.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they located a Springfield Armory XD40 that was loaded with a round in the chamber. Several containers of marijuana were discovered along with an amphetamine pill, according to an affidavit filed by Officer William Badger.

Salinas-Davis was charged with third-degree felony firearms not to be carried without a license, marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper sun screening. Court records show Salinas-Davis is being held on $20,000 bond at the Chester County Prison on a statewide warrant for the charges.

No bail or court dates are listed for Salinas-Davis’ case in Lycoming County. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 8 in Chester County.

Comments / 6

Nauni Grounded
2d ago

first off, law says smell of weed is not enough to search or pull over car ......

