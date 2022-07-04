ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods Shoots 77 in Ireland Pro-Am; First Public Round Since PGA in May

By Bob Harig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtWbY_0gUkty7y00
Tiger Woods shot 77 on Monday at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland. Pedro Salado/Golffile

Tiger Woods shot 77 on Monday in the opening round of the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland, where an all-star lineup of pros showed up for the charity event.

Woods was playing golf in public for the first time since a third-round 79 at the PGA Championship in May, where he withdrew prior to the final round. It was also his first time playing golf in Europe since he missed the cut at the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush.

Next week is the 150th Open, to be played at St. Andrews, where Woods won in 2000 and 2005.

Xander Schauffele, coming off a victory at the Travelers Championship, leads with a 64 on the par-72 Adare Manor course in Limerick, Ireland. It is the site of the 2027 Ryder Cup.

The event had a pro in each group with three amateurs who played a scramble.

“The team’s doing great,’’ Woods said during a mid-round interview. “Just don’t look at our scorecard. But we’re having fun.’’

According to various reports, Woods rode a golf cart at times and looked as he has when walking, with a slight limp that can impact his swing. Temperatures were cool, so an afternoon tee time helped, but Woods was 43rd out of 50 players. While he drove it well, his iron play was not up to his standards and his short game was not sharp.

Of course, it is a pro-am, and Woods over the years has played the with less intensity. It is also unclear how much time he was able to devote to the game since withdrawing from the PGA on May 21.

Woods birdied the 10th hole and chipped in for an eagle at the 12th. He also had six bogeys and a double bogey.

Others competing in the tournament are all the major champions from this year: Scottie Scheffler (75), Justin Thomas (72) and Matt Fitzpatrick (78).

Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson are among other players competing. The event concludes Tuesday.

Reader feedback is encouraged at inbox@morningread.com and we may publish your letter. Click here to receive all the latest Morning Read news and commentary free in your inbox every morning.

Comments / 1

Related
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth was just disqualified … from a pro-am?

Jordan Spieth found himself in a bizarre situation during the first round of the JP McManus Pro-Am. On the 14th green, the three-time major champ scooped up his ball before holing out because his score would not count for the team portion. However, Spieth neglected the fact that this high-profile pro-am also features an individual leaderboard for professionals. Since Spieth did not finish out the hole, he was disqualified from the individual portion of the event.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
Daily Mail

'Those guys made their bed, so leave us alone': Billy Horschel accuses the Saudi-backed LIV Golf defectors of being 'hypocrites and LIARS' and tells them to stay away from PGA Tour and DP World Tour

Billy Horschel has accused golf’s Saudi rebels of being ‘hypocrites and liars’ and urged them to stay away from the established tours. Horschel made an impassioned defence of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature a number of players from LIV Golf after their suspensions were temporarily stayed on appeal.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Performance This Week

With just over a week to go until the Open Championship, Tiger Woods was back out on the course for his first (somewhat) competitive golf since he withdrew from the PGA Championship. Woods stepped out on the course for the JP McManus Pro-Am where he struggled on Monday. During the...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
Golf.com

Watch the Seve Ballesteros shot that Lee Trevino called a ‘touch of class’

In anticipation of the 150th Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews, I’ve been having fun diving into the archive of Open Championships. And wandering through the extended highlights of the 1984 championship, the year Seve Ballesteros won his second of three Open Championships, I was treated to a truly delightful moment I never knew existed.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Golf Course#Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
Golf Digest

A fourth LIV golfer joins Scottish Open field as DP World Tour braces for long-term legal challenge

GULLANE, Scotland — For now at least, the battle is abeyance. The three players— Jason Harding, Ian Poulter and Adrain Otaegui—who on Monday won a stay of the suspensions and fines levied against them by the DP World Tour, are not only free to compete in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open but at all tour events for the foreseeable future. In the immediate aftermath of losing that first round of arbitration to LIV Golf, a DP World Tour spokesman admitted that nothing is likely to change in the short term.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Is Having A Rough Outing This Week

Tiger Woods's rough start at the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday has carried over into Tuesday. Woods, who is returning to the course after a nearly two-month hiatus in preparation for The Open later this month, shot a 77 in yesterday's opening round. Thus far today, he's two-over through 10...
GOLF
GolfWRX

LIV Golf Pro: I can’t go on social media without someone telling me to go die

Over the last couple of weeks, things have taken a far nastier turn in relations between the PGA and DP World tours and the LIV Golf Series. There was always going to be a fightback from the long-established organisations, perhaps wounded by the ease at which the Saudi-backed company has tempted away players such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, and the expected fines and sanctions have led to counterclaims and remarkable turnarounds in the fortunes of some players.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Scottish Open: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, tee times, radio, golf coverage

Before players turn their attention to the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, they will first head to North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2022 Scottish Open. Serving as a precursor for the year's final major championship, the Scottish Open marks the first co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour outside of the World Golf Championships.
GOLF
Golf Channel

WGC-HSBC Champions canceled for third consecutive year

The WGC-HSBC Champions has once again been canceled because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of only two WGCs on the PGA Tour schedule, the HSBC Champions hasn’t been played since November 2019, when Rory McIlroy won in a playoff. In a release, the Tour cited “logistical implications” as the reason for the cancelation.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
608
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy