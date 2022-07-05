Residents come together for those evacuated during Deuel Creek Fire

Fire officials say the Deuel Creek Fire has burned more than 100 acres and is still zero percent contained as of early Monday afternoon.

Megan Bruschke, her husband and kids have lived at her parents house for the past year. They say they were watching a movie late Sunday and heard fireworks going off outside.

"My husband said, 'I can smell the fireworks' and then about five minutes later he said, 'I can smell fire,'" said Bruschke.

Bruschke's parents have lived in their Centerville home for four decades and have been through about three or four fires.

"My parents have literally a list of things in each room, they've got a bag and a list of things attached to that bag, you just throw those things in, those are the most important things in the rooms, we put those in the cars," said Bruschke.

By 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Bruschke says all three kids and her mom had been evacuated out of the home.

"Your heart starts pounding so fast and you start to have that moment of panic, what could this really mean?" said Bruschke.

Today, the community has been showing their appreciation for the firefighters and crews who have worked throughout the day to keep the residents and their homes safe from the fire.

Janie Wilkinson, the wife of Centerville Mayor Clark Wilkinson, said she was helping coordinate donation efforts for the firefighters.

"We just put a thing out on Facebook and just said, look, here's what they could use, you know fruit snacks that are pre- wrapped, baked goods that we can put them in bags," said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson says she saw about 70 people come through the doors of city hall in a two-hour span, dropping off goods and offering to volunteer their help.

"Am I touched, absolutely, not surprised, because we live amongst really good people," said Wilkinson.

Fire officials say they think the fire started at the bottom of Deuel Creek and believe the fire was human caused.

Sierra Hellstrom, a spokeswoman for the Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team says the fire investigator will officially determine the cause of the blaze after they've gone in and done their initial investigation.

"We were able to bring in the aircraft this morning, you'll be seeing bucket drops across the fire flanks to assist the firefighters in the areas where they're seeing higher flame lines, the winds are definitely the unknown emergency variable here," said Hellstrom.

For residents like Bruschke, they are thankful for everyone who pitched in and helped during this fire.

"We had a lot of people that spent a long night helping us do this," said Bruschke.

Hellstrom says fire crews and more engines from across the Wasatch Front will help assist on the fire. She says they encounter multiple groups of hikers trying to hike up the area or come across the Bonneville Shoreline Trail and are asking people to stay out of the area as they continue to work to contain the blaze.