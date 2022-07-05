ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Around 100 people stuck inside powerhouse during Electra Fire have been rescued

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGGcZ_0gUktL8z00

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuation orders are currently in place in parts of Butte County due to the Jandar Fire and parts of Amador County due to the Electra Fire .

7:07 a.m. July 5 – CAL FIRE reports the fire reached 3034 acres overnight but remains at 0% containment.

11:18 p.m. – Amador Fire and Cal Fire crews at the command post confirm to FOX40 that around 100 people who were trapped by the fire at a PG&E building have been evacuated

9:15 p.m. According to PG&E for Sacramento and the Sierra Foothills, PG&E is currently responding to an outage affecting approximately 13,100 customers in Jackson and other parts of Amador County. It has deenergized several distribution lines for firefighter safety in the area at the request of al Fire crews battling the Electra fire.

8:30 p.m. FOX40 confirmed 100 people are stuck in a PG&E powerhouse because fires are too strong along Electra Road

8:20 p.m. – According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, all evacuation warnings for the Jandar Fire are lifted.

7:09 p.m. – The Electra Fire has grown to approximately 959 acres and is 0% contained, according to CAL FIRE. The Amador County Sheriff has ordered mandatory evacuations for the Lake Tabeau area, including Amador Lane, Fig Tree Lane, Ponderosa Way, Clinton Road, and Tabeau Road at Clinton Bar Road.

7:00 p.m. – According to CAL FIRE, the Jandar Fire is around 30 acres and 20% contained.

6:46 p.m. – According to CAL FIRE, the Electra Fire is currently around 393 acres and 0% contained.

5:55 p.m. – The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said that the Italian Picnic Grounds, located at 581 Highway 49 in Sutter Creek, will be the location for residents that had to evacuate because of the Electra Fire.

4:52 p.m. – The Electra Fire, near Electra Road and Highway 49 in Amador County, has burned approximately 75 acres, according to CAL FIRE. The fire is burning “at a dangerous rate of spread” in dry grass in the North Fork of the Mokelumne, according to CAL FIRE.

These are the items to include in your evacuation kit in case of a wildfire

Evacuation Areas:

According to officials, these are the evacuated areas close to the Electra Fire: the Lake Tabeau area, including Amador Lane, Fig Tree Lane, Ponderosa Way, Butte Mountain, Clinton Road, and Tabeau Road at Clinton Bar Road.

About 70 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for parts of the county due to the Jandar Fire.

The fire is currently burning in the area east of the community of Palermo, about 15 miles southeast of Oroville.

According to the Butte County Sheriff , there are currently no evacuations or evacuation warnings for the Jandar Fire.

Megan Camponovo and Julian Tack contributed reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Firefighters Strengthening Lines, Containment Holds At 40%; Evacuation Orders Still In Effect

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 7:41 a.m. After Wednesday night’s significant jump in containment of the Electra Fire, that number has stayed the same as of Thursday morning.  Cal Fire reports that containment stands a 40%. The size has now grown to 4,272 acres.  Firefighters say the incident’s behavior moderated overnight as humidity increased.  Work on strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots will continue on Thursday.  Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect in both Amador and Calaveras counties.   Previous day’s (July 6) updates below:  9 p.m. Acreage and containment remained steady from...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
City
Oroville, CA
City
Sutter Creek, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Amador County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Amador County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Pg E#The Sierra Foothills#The Amador County Sheriff
kubaradio.com

Wildfire Updates Including Yuba County Rices Fire

(Yuba & Nevada County, CA) – Cal Fire has not updated the Rices Fire since yesterday morning at 7:03, at which time, it was 85% contained at 904 acres with one structure destroyed and 520 threatened. No injuries reported, and while evacuation orders, warnings and advisories remain in Nevada County, they have all been lifted in Yuba County.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County. Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here. On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Were Some Firefighters Turned Away From Assisting With Electra Fire?

MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) — Containment has grown on the Electra Fire after it initially tripled in size over a span of 24 hours. One Calaveras fire department was left wondering why they weren’t called up to contribute to firefighting efforts. Bill Wennhold is chief of the Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District. They run five stations that cover 126 acres of steep mountain terrain and they operate 11 pieces of equipment. “We recognize we are always in a high fire danger zone,” Wennhold said. The Butte Fire ripped through their region in 2015 and took out more than 1,100 homes. So when...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Railroad bridge catches on fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A railroad bridge in Stockton caught fire on Thursday, affecting traffic in the area.  The fire occurred near Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Stockton Police said officers went to help with traffic control at Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue. While officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
WEKU

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Electra Fire burns 3,900 acres as containment grows

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters were able to get some containment on the Electra Fire after it grew to nearly 4,000 acres Tuesday. CAL FIRE said Tuesday night containment was at 5%, and the fire had burned 3,900 acres. No structures have been damaged or destroyed. “The Electra Fire is actively burning, with short […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento firefighters rescue driver from crashed car

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department used the “jaws of life” to rescue a trapped driver after a crash on Highway 50. Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on westbound Highway 50, west of Jefferson Boulevard, before 12 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three people.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant catches fire south of Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A floating restaurant on the Mokelumne River, a tributary to the San Joaquin River south of Isleton, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Crews from the River Delta Fire District with assistance from other departments battled flames on Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Bar. The...
ISLETON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Electra Fire Road Closure And Evacuation Update

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting road closures and evacuation areas after receiving some updated information from CAL-Fire. The following road closures have been removed. – Tabeau Road at Highway 88. – Mt. Zion Road at Highway 88. – Clinton Road at West Clinton Road. – upper Clinton...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy