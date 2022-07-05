ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Santa Ynez Mustang 10U team wins section tourney

By Staff report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Ynez Valley Mustang 10U All-Star team won its section tournament this past weekend in Newbury Park. The team won all four of its games. On Friday, Santa Ynez defeated tournament host Newbury Park 13-4. Then, on Saturday, they won 25-0 against Ojai and earned the No....

