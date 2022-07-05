Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Roosevelt; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROOSEVELT AND SOUTHERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 615 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Medicine Lake, or 21 miles southwest of Plentywood, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Medicine Lake, Froid, Reserve, Antelope, Mccabe and Homestead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO