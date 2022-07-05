Three generations mark July 4 tradition in Shorewood Hills

SHOREWOOD HILLS, Wis. — A decades-old tradition in Shorewood Hills continued on Monday as the community celebrated July 4.

The village’s vintage firetruck led dozens of small kids, winding through the neighborhood. The parade tradition is something that keeps the community’s smallest children and oldest seniors returning year after year.

On board was Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Wisconsin’s longest-serving state senator, Fred Risser. Leading the group was three generations of the Jeffries family, with costumes put together by grandmother Giovanna Jeffries.

This year was the 42nd year of the parade.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.