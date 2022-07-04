ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers line up for $2.38 a gallon gas in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Drivers lined up to get gas for about half the price in Monroeville Monday.

The conservative political action group Americans for Prosperity sponsored the event at Sunoco.

Drivers waited for hours to fill up for $2.38 a gallon, the average price back in January 2021.

Owners of the station said they saw it as a way to help out loyal customers and some new ones.

"Whenever (Americans for Prosperity) reached out with this type of proposal, we had to take it because we feel bad for all the regular income people. They can't afford gas or anything like that," said co-owner Faizan Sarwar.

The group will hold another event Tuesday at the Sunco station on North Ligonier Street in Latrobe. They said they want to bring focus to the issues caused by inflation.

WTRF- 7News

Ohio gas station will lower price to $2.38 for one day only

A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.   The gas station takeover will lower […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Latrobe gas station to offer gas at $2.38/gallon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gas prices continue to take a toll on everyone everyday and while top leaders work to bring down prices, some individuals will have a chance to score a deep discount when filling up their vehicle on Tuesday.  If you need to fill up your tank, today may be the day to do that -- as one station in Latrobe will be selling gas for $2.83 per gallon.The Sunoco station on North Ligonier Street will begin selling gas at that price, which was the average price of unleaded gas in January 2021, starting at 11 a.m. The conservative political action group Americans for Prosperity will be sponsoring the event.The group wants to help families and highlight the policies that they say are contributing to the skyrocketing prices.There will also be a happy hour event at Joey's On The Edge in Export from 4 p.m to 6 p.m., where 100 free drink tickets will be given out.If you plan on going to Latrobe for the discounted gas, expect there to be long lines.
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh seeing higher gas prices than state average

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gas prices are slowly trickling down as oil prices drop, but for how long will it last, and why are the prices dropping slower in the Pittsburgh area than in other parts of the state? According to AAA, our area usually sees higher prices because of location. In the Pittsburgh area, we are not as close to oil refineries. AAA said most of our gas comes from out of the region.  "When you think about that supply chain, how long does it take the gasoline to get where it needs to go?" AAA East Central Director of Public...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Preparing for and getting around weekend closures of the Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Part of Interstate 79 is about to close for the weekend as part of the ongoing project focused on the Neville Island Bridge.Last year, the northbound side of the bridge closed over four weekends -- and now it's the southbound side's turn.The work will get underway on Friday and will be the first of four weekend total closures of the southbound side of the bridge between now and October.If it seems like they've been working on the Neville Island Bridge forever, PennDOT's Jason Zang says he's been with the organization for almost 25 years, and every couple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Monroeville, PA
Traffic
CBS Pittsburgh

The spotted lanternfly is destroying crops in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An invasive insect is destroying crops in nine states, including Pennsylvania.  So far, dozens of counties in the state have been impacted, and now there's one more added to the quarantine list.While minimal, state leaders say there have been sightings of the spotted lanternfly in the northeastern part of Washington County, which was recently added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine list.It's a bug that's hard to miss, with black spots on its wings and red markings when its wings are open. While it may be pretty to look at, state and local leaders say the spotted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Will Shell's cracker plant be an economic boom or environmental bust?

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After a decade of planning and construction, Shell's cracker plant in Beaver County is finally about to open. While some say it's already created jobs and is poised to bring an even bigger economic boom to the region, others worry it'll be nothing more than an environmental bust. If you haven't yet seen the cracker plant for yourself, it's worth a trip to...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man found in Allegheny River identified

A man found deceased in the Allegheny River near Pittsburgh’s Strip District has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Jonathan Earl Nupp, 56, of Pittsburgh, was found around 5:15 p.m. June 29 at the 33rd Street landing in the city, the medical examiner said. A cause of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Swindell Bridge to stay closed after emergency inspection

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Swindell Bridge will stay closed after an emergency inspection over the weekend. The city said the inspection found material from the milling and resurfacing deck repairs accumulated in the expansion joint drainage trough, causing it to tear and spill debris onto the Parkway North on Friday.State police said at least four cars sustained cracked windshields and other damage, but no one was injured. The city said based on the inspection's findings and recommendations, the bridge will stay closed until the trough can be fixed and the deck milling and paving work is done. The fire chief said the bureau added an extra fire engine to reduce the response time caused by the closure.The city said it will coordinate with PennDOT for any possible traffic impacts to I-279 for the work.The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will meet with a bridge contractor this week, but the city said a schedule for repairs can't be released until it confirms labor and material availability. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Environmentalists watch water quality with cracker plant set to open in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shell's cracker plant in Beaver County is finally set to open later this summer.And while some say it's a long-awaited economic boost for the region, others say it's going to be an environmental bust. KDKA-TV recently took a trip down the Ohio River with captain Evan Clark of Three Rivers Waterkeeper to the plant site in Potter Township."We're out here looking to protect drinkable, swimmable and fishable waters," Clark SAID.Before Shell flips the switch, Clark has been testing the waters for chemicals associated with the plant. He will establish baseline readings against which it'll be determined if...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Remember When: Route 56 got its start in 1928 in New Kensington

It certainly doesn’t have the controversial history or glamour the Route 28 Expressway has, but Route 56 is an important artery of the eastern side of the Allegheny River. Route 56 begins its 108-mile trek from New Kensington to Bedford at the foot of the Ninth Street Bridge, officially known as the C.L. Schmitt Bridge.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Tuesday night. Watch the report from the crash scene: Click the video player above. Three people were transported from the scene, according to emergency dispatchers. No information on the conditions of the patients was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecentersquare.com

Pittsburgh eyes $2 million for office-to-apartment conversions

(The Center Square) – A pilot program in Pittsburgh would use federal funds to convert downtown office space into residential units for affordable housing. Pittsburgh City Council will consider legislation that would use $2.1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to make downtown “a more vibrant and resilient neighborhood,” according to a press release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Kayak Falls Off Trailer, Collides With Motorcycle

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was injured on Sunday around noon when his motorcycle collided with an unsecured kayak that fell off a trailer. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County, on Sunday, July 3, around 11:44 a.m.
KNOX, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

KDKA reporter leaving Pittsburgh for Denver

KDKA reporter/anchor Amy Wadas is leaving her hometown station for a new adventure in the Rocky Mountains. Wadas announced Monday on social media that July 14 would be her last day with KDKA-TV, which hired her in 2014. “This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
