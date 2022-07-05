ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Suspect Taken Into Custody in Highland Park Parade Shooting

wlip.com
 2 days ago

(Highland Park, IL) Police have reportedly arrested the suspect in a 4th of July...

www.wlip.com

wlip.com

Highland Park Mass Shooting Thursday Summary: Suspect Held Without Bond, Contemplated Wisconsin Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been denied for the suspect in a Highland Park mass shooting. Robert Crimo III appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday. He currently faces 7 counts of first-degree murder stemming from the shooting Monday morning. The Lake County State’s Attorney says several more charges are expected to be filed toward the end of the month, which would cover the 30-plus other victims that were injured in the attack. Federal charges could also be filed at some point. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 28th. Also Wednesday, the identity of the 7th victim was released. 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo of Waukegan died at the Evanston Hospital from gunshot wounds. Five of the other victims were from Highland Park, while one was from Mexico, though he was staying with family in the area.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wlip.com

Update: Charges Still Pending, Alleged Highland Park Shooter Planned Attack, Dressed As Woman To Flee Scene

(Highland Park, IL) No charges have yet been filed against the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting, but more details have been released. Officials with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force say their main suspect, Robert Crimo III had been planning the shooting for weeks, though the actual motivation for the attack remains unknown. Authorities did say, however, that there hasn’t been any indication that the attack was racially or religiously motivated. The 21-year-old was said to gain access to a rooftop along the parade route, and fired around 70 shots Monday morning. Authorities say Crimo was able to blend in with the crowd after the shooting by dressing like a woman. He was spotted along Route 41 in North Chicago about 8 hours later, and was arrested near Lake Forest after a short police chase. In total, 6 people died and close to 40 people were injured, including a handful of children. Several of the victims have been released, but others still remain hospitalized.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wlip.com

Highland Park Shooting Update: Suspect Charged, Some Plans Revealed, Victims ID’ed

(Highland Park, IL) Charges have been filed against the suspect in the Highland Park mass shooting. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart says Robert Crimo III faces 7 counts of first degree murder from the Monday shootings. Rinehart also says additional charges such as attempted murder and more will be added at a later date to cover those that were injured. Crimo is due in court for a bond hearing today, and prosecutors are expected to ask that the 21-year-old be held without bond.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wlip.com

Prime Suspect Arrested in Highland Park Parade Shooting That Killed 6, Injured Dozens

(Highland Park, IL) Six people are dead, scores of others wounded after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop, into a 4th of July parade in Highland Park. Local and federal law enforcement quickly identified their suspect, and a manhunt for Bobby Crimo III took place through the late morning hours and into the afternoon. The 21-year-old was apprehended after a North Chicago Police officer noticed his vehicle along Route 41, and a short chase ensued, which ended in the Lake Forest area. Crimo has not been charged at this point. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 5 of the 6 victims died at the scene, while another died at the hospital. The 5 were identified as adults, while the age of the 6th was not released. Of the 30-plus injuries, at least one child was said to be among them…and those injuries vary from minor to critical. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force, Highland Park Police and the FBI are all assisting in the ongoing investigation.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wlip.com

6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say at least six people are dead and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Highland Park Police Commander...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wlip.com

One killed in Kenosha overnight shooting

From the Kenosha Police Department Facebook page…. On July 4, 2022 at about 10:20 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 6300 block of 25th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a chaotic scene with obvious evidence of multiple gunshots being fired. There were five victims from this shooting, all adults....
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha County Board Lifts Ban on Concealed Carry

The Kenosha County Board voted 14-7 to lift the ban on concealed carry in certain county properties Tuesday night. About 30 people spoke on both sides of the issue during public comment, which lasted close to two hours. The county properties in question do not include the jail, the courthouse,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

