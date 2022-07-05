ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Jimmy Fallon spotted singing with a local band in Hammondsport

By Van Delbridge
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pmskl_0gUkqKMt00

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Jimmy Fallon sang at Maloney’s Pub in Hammondsport, New York, where he joined the local band High Pines.

High Pines bandmates Will Travis plays the keyboard and guitar, and Dr. Beardsley plays bass, said they were both pleasantly surprised.

“This guy walks in and you know, I had seen him; and I’m like hey, that guy looks like he could be Jimmy Fallon’s brother or something,” said Dr. Beardsley.

“He started asking me about my instruments and stuff,” said Travis. “Hey, nice to meet you, I’m Jimmy Fallon; and I was like, “no, no you’re not, no way,” he added.

High Pines said they hope to perform on the Jimmy Fallon show, and will be playing at the Gathering of the Artists Festival on July 23rd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 3

nobody special
2d ago

Amazing little old Maloney's on the lake been there many times sorry we missed Jimmy love him!!!!!!!!!!! Jimmy what ya doing in little old Hammondsport that's awesome!

Reply
2
Related
Syracuse.com

Nikki Glaser, Martina McBride, 3 Doors Down coming to Central New York

Three big names in comedy, country and modern rock music are coming to Central New York. The del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, N.Y., announced three additions to its entertainment lineup Wednesday, including Nikki Glaser at the Vine Showroom on Thursday, Dec. 8, Martina McBride on Friday, Aug. 12, and 3 Doors Down on Saturday, Oct. 29. All three shows will take place at 8 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jimmy#The Local Band#Celebrities#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Nexstar Media Inc
Syracuse.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Phil Lesh, beer and wine festivals: 10 things to do in CNY this weekend

Upstate New York does music, beer and wine pretty darn well, and this week we’ve got all three. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead will both perform this weekend, and there’s the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and Heritage Hill Brewhouse’s new Brite Vibes festival for beer and cider-lovers. It’s opening weekend for CNY Playhouse’s Jesus Christ Superstar, for the theater-lovers among us, and also a monster truck battle at the NYS Fairgrounds, a gemstone show, a bike ride along the Erie Canal and more. Happy exploring!
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads will host a day of fun at Thorne Street Park

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Horseheads is hosting a late Independence Day event Saturday at Thorne Street Park. The Party in the Park celebration will feature a variety of food vendors, an entrance to the pool, and a live band. Owner Crystal Moran of Boricana said she’s looking forward to attend. “We expect […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Olympian Nic Long holding special skills event in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s an event that many BMX riders have circled on their calendars. Two-time Olympian and one of the greatest USA BMX riders of all-time, Nic Long, will be a featured guest at Horseheads BMX on Thursday night. In a special skills clinic, 40 local riders will learn from Long starting at […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

The History of the Eldridge Park Carousel rings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In the heat of the summer, kids and adults alike can be seen on the historic Eldridge Park Carousel reaching to get their hands on a brass ring as the machine spins. The significance of these rings has a history even longer than the carousel itself, dating back to medieval times, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Sayre’s Horton named NYCBL All-Star

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout is making a mark in the NYCBL. Sayre’s Brayden Horton has been named an NYCBL All-Star at designated hitter for the Mansfield Destroyers. The Liberty University bound player has excelled on the diamond this summer for Mansfield. In 18 total games this year, Horton is batting an […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Renovations continue at Corning Public Theater

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After almost a year of ownership, hundreds of hours of work, and tens of thousands of dollars invested in renovations, one Corning organization isn’t giving up its mission to restore a local landmark and bring more art to the community. The Corning Public Theater, now housed in the historic Masonic Temple, […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Senior Send-Off – Edison’s Noah Bennett

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision. On this edition, we honor Thomas A. Edison’s Noah Bennett. Bennett played football for the Spartans and was a nominee for the Ernie Davis Award. Noah will play sprint football for Mansfield University and will major […]
SOUTH CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Big Flats All-Stars roll past Horseheads 10/12’s

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was the final night of pool play for New York State District 6 All-Stars. The 10-12 All-Stars took the local baseball stage and shaped their immediate baseball futures. In Big Flats, Horseheads could not muster up enough offense as Big Flats rolled 11-2. With the win, Big Flats improved to […]
BIG FLATS, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Golf Championship put on hold

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top golf events has been put on pause. The 2022 edition of the Twin Tiers Golf Championship will not happen this summer, that’s according to Mark Twain Golf Course PGA Pro Jay Turcsik. The tournament has been played at multiple sites in recent years, including Soaring Eagles […]
WETM 18 News

Summer drop-in program underway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The His Haven “Summer Drop-in Program” is underway at the Woodlawn Community Center in Elmira. It has been put in place to give children a safe space where they can spend time with friends and enjoy breakfast and lunch. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Trumansburg deals with moth infestation

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an insect issue in Trumansburg. The village says there’s a spongy moth infestation. The moths are eating leaves off trees. Village officials are offering moth traps and preventive tape to residents. The Street Tree Advisory Committee is working on the issue.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WETM 18 News

Tips for helping sensitive ears cope with Fourth of July firework blasts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — While fireworks are an American tradition to celebrate Independence Day, some with sensitive ears, such as pets or veterans, can experience high anxiety during the blasts. To help with this anxiety, 13 News has compiled a list of ways to assist pets, dementia patients and veterans during firework celebrations. Pets Health […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy