ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

By Haley Townsend, Melissa Espana, Ben Bradley
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZjJz_0gUkqJUA00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago.

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, Illinois license plate DM80653 and was pulled over during a traffic stop. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Who is the Highland Park parade shooting suspect?

Officials named Robert Bobby Crimo III as a “person of interest” in the Highland Park parade shooting. They previously described the suspected gunman as a white man with longer black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt. Crimo is considered armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxOqL_0gUkqJUA00
A photo of Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, courtesy Highland Park Police. Crimo has been named a person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting.

The FBI released more information on Crimo, saying he weighs 120 pounds and has four tattoo marks on right cheek, across his neck and above his left eyebrow. He has ties to Rockford, DeKalb and Elgin, Illinois.

PHOTOS: Chaos unfolds as gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

Officials said while they named Crimo as a “person of interest,” they say he is the suspected gunman.

“Calling someone a suspect or person of interest, it’s really synonymous,” Lake County Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

Tuesday morning, Covelli said in a press conference that Crimo had been planning the attack for weeks. Covelli said Crimo was disguised during the attack to conceal his facial tattoes and hide his identity during the escape. More than 70 rounds were fired from a high powered rifle that Covellli said appears to have been purchased legally by Crimo in Illinois.

Who is Robert “Bobby” Crimo III?

A check of the Lake County Sheriff’s website and the Cook County Sheriff’s website shows Crimo has not been in their custody in the last few years. Covelli said Tuesday Crimo is a resident of Highwood, IL.

WGN’s Ben Bradley investigated Crimo’s background. Online accounts associated with Crimo feature him in music videos acting out the aftermath of a school shooting. In one clip, a newspaper headline of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald is tacked to a wall behind him. That music video was posted in March.

A music channel associated with his performance name has more than 3 million streams on Spotify. Bradley’s quick check has not revealed a criminal record but he continues to search databases. Crimo’s father unsuccessfully ran against Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering in 2019, Mayor Rotering confirmed to WGN.

Did the Highland Park parade shooter take hostages?

Police said there is no indication that the gunman took hostages or was barricaded.

Where can I report tips about the Highland Park shooting?

If you have photos or videos from the scene around the parade route, or have any information about the gunman, you are asked to call 1 800 CALL FBI or the Highland Park police at at 847-432-7730.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Highland Park#Park Police#Violent Crime#Honda#Fbi
wiproud.com

Wisconsin restaurant empties kitchen to feed first responders of Highland Park parade shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A restaurant in Wisconsin decided to close early and bring food to the first responders of the parade shooting in Highland Park. BBQ’d Productions Sports Bar & Grill Kenosha posted on its Facebook page about its decision to close for a day to provide food for the first responders in the Highland Park parade shooting. The restaurant closed on July 4 and opened late on July 5 to ‘replenish’ the store.
KENOSHA, WI
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Highland Park, Illinois parade shooting: Person of interest captured, police say

Highland Park Police identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in July Forth shooting. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday afternoon that police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox 59

6 dead, 24 hospitalized after Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Six people were killed and 24 others were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, according to officials. The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said it appeared the gunman opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was later recovered at the scene.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wiproud.com

One dead, four injured in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead, and several others are hurt after a shooting in Kenosha. Police say someone fired multiple shots around 10 last night near 63rd street and 25th avenue. Officers say the gunshots hit 5 people. Four of them were taken to the hospital.
KENOSHA, WI
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy